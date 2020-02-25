An Oak Hill man is in jail after fleeing from law enforcement in Fayette County, Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said Monday.
Cedrick Lovelle Gray Jr., 26, was arrested on charges of fleeing an officer, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of an officer and driving on a revoked license due to DUI.
Fridley said a deputy pulled over Gray’s car on Sunday night for an alleged traffic infraction and discovered that Gray’s license had been revoked for a previous DUI charge.
Deputies searched the car and found heroin and a container of a powder substance that police suspect is cocaine. Fridley said Gray ran away from deputies, but they apprehended him without further incident.
Fridley asked those with information to call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or Crime Stoppers at 304-255-STOP or to visit the Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.”
Jessica Farrish