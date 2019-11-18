The Oak Hill City Council will soon have a new member, following a vote by the council Monday night to fill its currently vacant seat.
By a close margin that required Oak Hill Mayor Daniel Wright to cast the tie-breaking vote, council members voted to appoint Benitez Jackson.
Jackson is currently a special education teacher in Fayette County as well as the head basketball coach at Oak Hill High School. He has also held positions with the West Virginia Department of Education as a state coordinator and instructional coach as well as with New River Health as a program coordinator.
Council member Charles Smallwood Jr., who nominated Jackson for the position, said Jackson’s experience as an educator as well as his longtime dedication to the community makes him a welcome addition to council.
Council member Michelle Holly also voted in favor of Jackson’s appointment.
Council members Tom Oxley and Diana Janney cast their votes for Jeff Atha while council member Steve Hayslette voted for Vickie Pizzino.
Jackson will be sworn in during council’s December meeting, which will take place on the second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
Jackson will fill the vacant council seat of Paul Baker from Ward II, who resigned his seat on council to move out of the area for a new job.
Jackson will serve until July 1, 2023.
In other business, the city added two new police officers to its force.
Caleb Weeks, 26, of Oak Hill and Aaron Radcliff, 27, of Pool were sworn in by the mayor at the beginning of the meeting.
Weeks said joining the police force has been a lifelong dream of his.
“It’s nice to be able to follow a childhood dream and be able to help and protect the people of this community,” he said. “I’ve just always looked up to the men and women in uniform. They’ve always had a big impact on communities and they’re always the first to respond to situations.”
Hill said he also felt called to the police force, adding that serving in the community where he was raised and where his family still resides means more to him than words can express.
“It’s special,” he said. “That’s about the only way I can describe it.”
Oak Hill Police Chief Michael Whisman said the police department intends to hire an additional officer in the near future.