Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested a 23-year-old Oak Hill man over the weekend for allegedly soliciting a minor.
John Paul Sheppard of Oak Hill was charged with three counts of soliciting a minor via computer, a felony that carries a potential sentence of two to 10 years in prison, fines and lifetime registry on the West Virginia State Police site as a sex offender.
Fayette Sheriff Mike Fridley reported Monday that deputies arrested Sheppard following an investigation into a complaint made by the child's father. Sheppard was remanded to Southern Regional Jail over the weekend but was not listed on the jail website as an inmate on Monday afternoon.
An arrest is not legal proof of a person's guilt.
Deputy K.D. Spears is investigating. Fridley asked those with more information to contact Spears at 304-574-3590, on Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or by calling Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.