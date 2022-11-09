Submitted photos
OAK HILL — Among its agenda items during Monday's regular monthly meeting, city council welcomed aboard several new city employees.
The city introduced the new staff members during the evening. City hall administration has hired three new employees to help the office and Oak Hill Sanitary Board be more efficient for the citizens of Oak Hill. They welcomed Melissa Smith, Lisa Keffer and Robin Cassidy for those positions.
The Oak Hill Streets Department also hired three additional employees to aid with the numerous tasks they undertake with upkeep of city infrastructure. Joshua Sapio, Nathan Kessler and Joshua Roles joined the team.
The Oak Hill Police Department hired Patrolmen Austin St. Clair and Grace Mitchell, and they were officially sworn in Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Along with the introduction of the new employees, Mayor Daniel Wright issued two proclamations. The first proclamation was in honor of Veterans Day. The mayor and council wanted to do something special to honor the Veterans in the community who have served our country. In attendance to receive proclamations were two members of the American Legion, Garland Burke and Dennis Keffer, and Col. Chris Selvey with the JROTC program at Fayette Institute of Technology.
The second proclamation of the night was received by Becky Sullivan, the director of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, in honor of Small Business Saturday, which is set for Nov. 26. The objective of Small Business Saturday is to encourage the community to shop locally. It is important to support the small businesses in the community, officials in Oak Hill and elsewhere stress.
The meeting also included a presentation from the WV Community Development HUB. The City of Oak Hill has partnered with the HUB for a program called HubCAP (Hub Communities of Achievement), which supports the creation of diverse, robust and sustainable community teams that establish multi-year plans to develop and execute community and economic development projects which have demonstrable and lasting impact to benefit the community.
The next city council meeting is planned for Dec. 12 at city hall.
Members of the public are encouraged to attend.
(Information supplied by Erin Reid, community and economic coordinator, City of Oak Hill)
