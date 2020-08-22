Less than an hour before 22-year-old Beckley resident Delaney Wykle volunteered to board billionaire Chris Cline's helicopter at his private island in the Bahamas to help two sick passengers, the helicopter pilot told his co-pilot that the Agusta AW139 had been in the shop.
"What's wrong with it?" co-pilot Geoff Painter asked.
"Everything," pilot David Jude, a former Wyoming County resident and longtime associate of Cline's, replied.
The haunting conversation was captured on a cockpit recording and released Aug. 17 by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in a 550-page document that investigates the July 4, 2019, crash that claimed the lives of Cline, Delaney, Jude, 52, Painter, 52, Cline's daughter Kameron, 22, Brittney Searson, 22, and Jillian Clark, 22.
The seven were killed around 2 miles from the island, within a minute of the craft lifting off a concrete pad.
The document does not establish an official conclusion on the cause of the crash. Investigators are still reviewing the documents and will use them to reach a final conclusion, which officials said could take months.
But for the parents of those aboard the helicopter on July 4, 2019, the documents provide a detailed look at the final moments of their daughters' lives and raises questions about why it occurred.
Delaney is the daughter of Paul and Paula Wykle of Beckley.
Attorneys for the Wykle and Clark families are reviewing the report.
“Based on what I read, mechanical issues are a concern,” Paul Sterbcow, who along with lawyer Richard Trahant represents the Clarks and Wykles, told the New Orleans Advocate. “And I can say the pilot’s comment at the end leads me to believe at least he thought they were having a problem with their tail rotor system.”
Clark’s parents, Jeff and Eileen Clark, said Friday they were exasperated that — barring legislative reform — the Death on the High Seas Act may greatly limit damages from any litigation in the case, the New Orleans paper reported.
The 1920 act generally prohibits survivors of people killed at sea from recovering much compensation beyond funeral costs.
“This is such an antiquated law,” Jeff Clark said. “It’s a shame we are really having to even fight this battle."
Delaney, 22, was a longtime friend of Cline's daughter, Kameron. Kameron had grown up in Beckley and West Palm Beach, Fla., where Cline, a billionaire coal tycoon and beloved philanthropist in Raleigh County, maintained a home.
Cline kept deep roots and strong bonds in West Virginia, where he donated to colleges, sports organizations and other causes. He was to turn 61 years old on July 5, and he had invited friends, some from the Mountain State, to celebrate on his private island.
Kameron and Delaney along with Kameron's sorority sisters from Phi Mu were celebrating their college graduations.
Kameron, Jillian and Brittney had graduated from Louisiana State University.
Kameron was described as a "loyal friend, compassionate, joyful and smart." She had earned her degree in business administration and finance.
Delaney was from Beckley. She had cheered at Park Middle School and attended Woodrow Wilson High School. A recent graduate of West Virginia University, she had passed her nursing board examinations a day earlier to become a registered nurse.
She had a job waiting for her at Raleigh General Hospital's emergency department. She also had a serious boyfriend, Tristan Cornett.
The Bahamas trip was to be a girls' trip, Wykle family friend Tammy Cline (no relation to Chris Cline) told media, a memorable time for the young women before they started jobs and graduate school.
On July 3, on the island, Delaney was still feeling happy about passing her board exams.
•••
Cline and his interior designer had arrived on the island aboard a company, float-equipped Cessna 208 on July 2 to set up for the party, documents show. The same aircraft brought Cline's son and his friends to the island on July 3 and took the designer back to Florida.
Around 2 p.m. on July 3, Jude flew the young women and friends of Cline's sons in the accident helicopter from Palm Beach International airport in West Palm Beach to the island. Tiffany Jezek, an ER nurse and Cline's friend, was on board, along with a friend of Jezek.
The 40-minute flight was uneventful. On the island, the party was happening.
"The beach was set up for celebration," NTSB reported. "People were playing chess, riding Sea-Do's and playing music."
At the party, Jezek said, she chatted with Delaney. Delaney told Jezek that she had just passed her nursing boards.
Jezek also chatted with Kameron, who seemed healthy, and with Clark, Kameron's sorority sister at LSU. Neither girl was drinking, Jezek said.
Around 10 a.m., Delaney, who Jezek reported was "very alert," came to tell Jezek that Clark was sick.
Delaney, Jezek and a physician went to attend to Clark. The girl was drowsy and vomiting, and the three rolled her to her side. Those at the party told Jezek she had not taken drugs. Jezek noted that Clark did not have an "overwhelming smell of alcohol" on her.
Shane Lerner, Clark's boyfriend, reported that Clark had called him around 10:30 p.m. She had been drinking but did not seem ill, Lerner said in the report. Her health was "phenomenal." He said Clark, who had plans to attend medical school, had good health. She'd had only a stomach bug on the day before the trip.
Lerner said whatever had made Clark sick on July 3 must have happened suddenly.
While the three tended to Clark, Jezek said, Kameron became suddenly ill. She was drowsy and vomiting but did not have slurred speech and did not appear to have as severe symptoms as Clark, Jezek said.
"At that point, Mr. Cline became concerned and wanted to get the 2 young adults to the United States for medical treatment," the documents report.
Jezek had vomit on her clothes, so she went back to her bungalow to change. She did not make a diagnosis or know why the girls became ill, she told authorities.
Robert Hogan, a longtime Cline employee and friend who lived near the concrete pad, said Cline told him around 11 p.m. that the pilot, Jude, was on his way to Big Grand Cay to get the young women. Hogan said they had heartbeats but that they were groggy and unresponsive. When Cline asked Hogan about going back to the U.S. for medical care, Hogan told him it was best to err on the side of safety, he said.
Jezek said Cline had not considered a closer hospital in the Bahamas but added Cline had wanted "to do the right thing" by returning to Florida.
Jude and his co-pilot, Painter, were to fly out from Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (KFFA) in Cline's Augusta AW139, which had brought Kameron and her friends to the island earlier that day.
The documents show that Jude had reservations about the craft.
“I haven’t flown this thing in over a month, before today,” Jude told Painter on the flight to the island to get the passengers, according to a transcript of the conversation captured by the cockpit recorder. “It’s been in the **** shop.”
“Has it?” Painter asked, after cursing. “What’s been wrong with it?"
“Every***thing," Jude responded.
At 11:31 p.m., Jude called and told Hogan he needed lights on the concrete landing pad on the island. Hogan set up two golf carts with flood lights.
The pad was not approved by the Bahamas Civilian Aviation Authority (CAA), but Jude used it frequently, according to Hogan.
"He reported that Jude had flown into the same pad hundreds of times," NTSB officials said.
Jude landed some time between 1:30 and 1:45 a.m. on July 4, 2019, with co-pilot Painter aboard. Hogan said Jude smiled and waved at him.
Jezek arrived in a golf cart after cleaning up, too late to board the flight. She watched others board.
She said Delaney volunteered to go on the flight with her friends because she was a nurse and could provide medical care.
Hogan told investigators that Chris Cline, Delaney and Searson walked onboard, while Kameron and Clark, who had been brought to the pad via golf cart, were carried onboard. All were secured properly, he said, and medical care had been arranged at Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport, where Jude planned to land the helicopter.
KFLL had been chosen because of its close location and U.S. customs being open, said Hogan. He told investigators he could not recall if he had smelled alcohol on Kameron and Clark.
Cline left the helicopter briefly to get his puppy, then returned to his seat in the last row on the right, behind the pilot, said Hogan.
Hogan was unsure if Cline was buckled in.
"(Hogan) hugged Mr. Cline and told him that he loved them and that they would be" on the ground in Florida in 30-40 minutes, the report states.
Jezek left the pad before the craft departed. She did not witness the crash.
During the night of the crash, another woman at the party would report to Jezek that she was ill in her room, Jezek said.
Jezek said pepperoni pizza and salad had been served at the party.
•••
Immediately upon take-off, warning sounds filled the cockpit, cockpit recording transcripts show.
“There was a fatal accident in the U.K., and this is exactly what happened there," Painter, who is from Great Britain, told Jude.
Around the same time Painter had spoken, the helicopter lights started spinning and vanished, according to witnesses.
Hogan watched as the craft turned west, climbed 3 to 4 stories and nosedived, less than one minute after take-off. He notified the U.S. Coast Guard around 2 a.m. and obtained Cline's medical information from Cline's son.
The recording did not identify which accident Painter meant. However, the New Orleans Advocate reported that nine months prior to the Cline crash, an Agusta helicopter leaving from a professional English soccer team’s stadium started spinning shortly after takeoff and crashed, killing the club’s owner and four others on board.
Investigators in that case blamed problems in the link between the helicopter’s tail rotor and the pilot’s controls, the newspaper reported.
A witness to the Cline wreckage said that the wheels on the helicopter were still extended, indicating that Jude had not retracted the gear while in transitional lift.
A fellow pilot told the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) that Jude and Painter, whom he had flown with various times, were "professional."
He told the FAA there had been no moon on the night of the crash and that the lack of ground reference lights were concerns to him in the crash. Two other witnesses also mentioned lighting conditions, under questioning by investigators.
The helicopter crashed into Bahama waters about 180 degrees from the normal flight path to KFLL, NTSB officials said. A woman on Grand Cay later said that the helicopter had "gone that way to avoid waking up neighbors," while Hogan said different paths were used, depending on the wind directions and whether there were any nearby storms.
Jezek told investigators that she did not recall high winds on the two-mile-long island during the time of the flight.
Jeremy Curry, who witnessed the crash, found the helicopter around 4 or 5 p.m. on July 4, 2019, following an initial, unsuccessful search he and another man had launched.
The victims' bodies were taken from the helicopter about 12 hours after the accident and taken to Nassau, Bahamas.
In Beckley on July 4, 2019, amid Independence Day celebrations, the news of the crash brought immediate grief.
In September, Paula Wykle's hiking group, the Happy Hikers, established a butterfly memorial garden at the Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in honor of Delaney.