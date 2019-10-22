Aerospace jobs will figure prominently in an economic development strategy for southern West Virginia over the next three years, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Executive Director Joe Brouse said Tuesday.
Brouse is expected on Wednesday to unveil a three-year plan that will set the agenda for his non-profit, which initiates, facilitates and supports the community and economic development efforts in Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh and Summers counties.
"It's a project that's going to take some time to get there," Brouse said of the desire to bring aerospace jobs to Raleigh County. "But we've already started having conversations and doing some preliminary work in how we can achieve that."
The new NRGRDA plan focuses strongly on keeping, strengthening and growing the region's businesses and on advancing outdoor and recreational economic initiatives and attracting new guests and residents to the state, which has been losing population since 2010, according to US Census Bureau data.
Over the past several years, NRGRDA has focused on site development to prepare key properties for business use, including infrastructure at the industrial park at Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport.
Airport manager Tom Cochran, a former coal miner, approached Brouse with the idea of adding aerospace to the industries in southern West Virginia, Brouse reported.
"The demand for aerospace workers across the country is tremendous," he said. "It's not competitive, even if other regions are doing this, because the demand is so great."
Brouse said an educated work force is a piece of the puzzle that is being developed. A new initiative will seek to interest high school graduates in the aerospace field.
"We're hoping to identify displaced coal miners, folks who like to do things with their hands," he added.
Cochran is working with NRGRDA to continue development at the airport industrial site, which Rep. Nick Rahall (D-W.Va.), then- Gov. Joe Manchin and former Gov. Cecil Underwood had helped to develop by adding an access road in 2012.
The airport contains 160 aces of flat aviation land inside the gates and another 250 developable acres on industrial parks to the east and west.
The industrial park sites are linked to utilities and ready to build, Cochran reported in September 2018.
Brouse is publishing the three-year plan at Historic Black Knight Park on Wednesday morning during an event to discuss the forecast of the economic climate in the New River Gorge region.
The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), in partnership with WVU College of Business and Economics, will conduct the half-day public event to discuss the forecast of the economic climate in the New River Gorge Region.
Presenters will share information on the work being done to move the area forward, including updates from NRGRDA partners Active Southern WV and WV Hive Network, according to a press release.
West Virginia University's Bureau of Business and Economic Research Director John Deskins is a speaker.
Deskins on Oct. 9 called for diversification of the state economic landscape and a shift from a narrow focus on the energy sector.
The event will be from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.