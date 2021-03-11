The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded New River Community and Technical $145,789 through the Distance Learning and Telemedicine grant. Funds awarded support the implementation of distance learning and telemedicine programs in West Virginia.
New River CTC will use the funds to expand the college’s on-campus Zoom rooms and access to Internet around the college facilities in Beaver, Ghent, Lewisburg, Princeton and Summersville. The college is also partnering with local high schools, hospitals and other medical facilities to add Zoom rooms in their facilities to offer New River CTC classes and training opportunities.
“We offer college level classes in a number of high schools in our nine-county service region already, and by adding Zoom technology to high school classrooms we can increase the accessibility of higher education to our high school students,” explained New River CTC Executive Director for Institutional Advancement and Foundation Michael Green.
New River CTC is currently accepting applications for fall 2021. More than 40 of New River CTC’s degree and certificate programs qualify for free tuition through the WV Invests grant program.
For information on programs at New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.