With today being West Virginia University's Day of Giving, WVU Tech is challenging the community, alumni, faculty, staff and friends of the University to donate to the school's scholarships and greatest needs.
The 24-hour fundraising campaign - now in its third year - is a chance for donors across the WVU system to support the departments and programs that matter to them.
"WVU Tech is seeking donation to help meet its greatest needs, including scholarships to help deserving students focus on earning their degree," a press release stated.
"The smallest gifts can have an impact," Stephanie Allard, WVU Tech Director of Development said. "For instance, if our social media community donated just $5 each, that would cover a student's tuition and expenses for their entire college experience at Tech. Those small donations may not feel significant to the donor, but they add up, and they mean so much to a student in need."
Day of Giving will also feature a number of "challenges" to boost donors' gifts. For instance, the Tech Golden Bear Alumni Association will make a $1,000 donation after 30 gifts made to TGBAA, and the funds will support campus and important programs for students and alumni.
Visit WVU Tech's Day of Giving site to donate, and find other university-wide matches and challenges at dayofgiving.wvu.edu.
