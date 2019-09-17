A note written threatening to conduct a school shooting Wednesday at Woodrow Wilson High School was found by a student Tuesday afternoon, and countywide officials are currently conducting an investigation to the find the student(s) who made the threat.
The note stated, "Shooting up WWHS Sept. 18th at 9:00 a.m. There's 7 of us. F*** you all. Bye to you."
Raleigh County Superintendent David Price told The Register-Herald Tuesday evening, once the note was found, it was turned over to the principal who turned it over to the proper authorities.
"When it comes to stuff like this, we have protocol to follow, and we fully intend to take care of this matter this evening [Tuesday evening]," he said. "We are currently working with local law enforcement to identify the student who wrote the note, and once we do we will take the appropriate action."
When asked if he planned to cancel school Wednesday at Woodrow Wilson High School due to the threatening note, Price said it shouldn't be necessary.
"Although we fully plan to take care of this matter this evening, we will still have added security and law enforcement at the school Wednesday, to make sure all students and staff our safe," he said.
