All nonprofits are eligible to take part in “#GivingTuesdayNow” — a new global day of giving and unity taking place May 5 as an emergency response to the financial crisis caused by COVID-19.
In correlation with GivingTuesday, the #Nonprofit Matching-Fund Initiative was launched by Nonprofit Hub, Do More Good and Firespring as a way for nonprofit organizations to raise funds and qualify for match funds at both the national and state levels.
Jay Wilkinson, CEO of Firespring, a Certified B Corportation, said they’ve learned donors are 84 percent more likely to donate when match fund is involved.
“Armed with this information, we’ve established this initiative to help nonprofits fully leverage the #GivingTuesdayNow movement for financial relief,” Wilkinson said.
Randy Hawthorne, the co-founder of Nonprofit Hub, said the financial crisis has severely hampered fundraising efforts for many nonprofits.
“The #NonProfit Matching-Fund Initiative will help nonprofits continue serving their communities with critical programs and services,” Hawthorne added.
Nonprofits must register by midnight on May 3 at now.firespring.com/register.
— Jordan Hatfield