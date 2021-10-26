A local Americorps VISTA volunteer is aiming to provide services to those in the city’s homeless community and to gain an accurate count of the number of homeless people in Beckley.
Steve Tanner, an AmeriCorps volunteer serving with the VISTA program under the LifeBridge program, said that several volunteer agencies are teaming up to develop a relationship with those in the homeless community.
“One of the first things that needs to be done is identify how many homeless we have and see exactly what each may need to better their life situation,” said Tanner. “Every homeless person has a unique story of how they got to this point in their life.”
He said state guidelines for determining homelessness exclude a portion of Beckley’s homeless community, which is a tight-knit group that can find it difficult to trust outsiders.
“The state definition of homeless…is truly destitute and sleeping out under a bridge or in a city park,” said Tanner.
But Tanner says the homeless are also people who develop friends with people who have low income housing.
“They might spend a night or two there, or a night or two with some other friend.
“They don’t have an address. They don’t have a home. They live off the good nature of others.”
A third group of people in downtown Beckley have low-income housing but do not work. They often walk the streets downtown and may be confused by passersby for someone who is “homeless.”
Tanner said the goal of this effort is to count the number of people who are truly homeless. Eventually, his program aims to help each local homeless person to get the unique services that each individual needs to rebuild his or her life. Those services could be a drug treatment program, mental health treatment or high school classes.
“There’s actually a number of non-profit and government entities that are trying to combine forces,” he reported. “What we want to do is to have a holistic approach.”
He said the goal of the initiative is to place those who are homeless inside homes.
Without a bed to sleep and a place to shower, it is difficult to search for a job or to attend school, Tanner noted.
He kicked off the effort Saturday by offering free pizza, which was donated by Domino’s Pizza of Beckley, and blankets and hygiene items. West Virginia Community Bankers’ Association sponsored the event.
“Pizza is a great way to get them to come to us,” he said. “We want an accurate count of how many people need help.”
Tanner reported that 17 people attended and met with agents of Lifebridge, Life Changers, House of Worship, American Red Cross and United Way of Southern West Virginia, who hosted the pizza day.
Tanner said he anticipates that more people will come to the next event.
Eventually, he would like to provide a home-cooked meal, he added.
Members of Beckley Common Council also attended on Saturday.
•••
On Monday, Ward 3 Councilman Robert Dunlap said that Tanner’s effort dovetails with the city’s agenda of accurately counting those in the homeless population.
He added that city officials would also like to know how those in Beckley have become homeless and to fit potential solutions around the causes.
He said that it is possible that they are riding the Greyhound bus to the Beckley Intermodal Gateway (BIG) and running out of bus fare, that they are exiting the bus because of the social services the city offers or that they are coming to Beckley for substance abuse treatment programs and not finding shelter once they exit the program.
Dunlap proposed that a potential solution for those who run out of bus fare could be a line item in the city’s budget to help with bus fare.
Tanner, who is a retired sheriff of Raleigh County, has informally investigated reports that a Tennessee-based group which participated in a Saturday event is contributing to the growing homeless population in the city.
Over the past 18 months, four individuals — three paid employees and one volunteer — who are associated with Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center of Beckley, the only homeless shelter in the vicinity, have told The Register-Herald that a large number of those entering the homeless shelter have notified shelter staff that they were “kicked out” of LifeChangers.
One of the shelter workers reported that in January and February, 17 homeless people entering the shelter reported that they had been told to leave LifeChangers.
The four shelter representatives said that those entering from LifeChangers did not have personal ID’s or cell phones. They told shelter staff that LifeChangers staff had kept them.
LifeChangers Outreach, a Tennessee-based addiction treatment center with a non-profit 501C (3) status, has a property on Overlook Drive in Beckley and owns the Hebrew Coffee stand on Robert C. Byrd Drive, along with a residential women’s home at 3677 Robert C. Byrd Drive and a residential men’s home on Antonio Avenue in Ward V.
A LifeChangers spokesman told The Register-Herald in February 2020 that an important aspect of addiction recovery is for those in recovery to leave behind social relationships which were based on drug abuse. That is why the women and men who are recovering at Life Changers homes in Beckley are not local residents.
They do fundraising for the group and work at the coffee shop.
In 2018, Pro Publica reported, LifeChangers listed receipts of a little more than $8.1 million with the IRS — an increase from 2017, which showed total revenues of $5.6 million with assets of $1.5 million.
In 2018, LifeChangers listed $959,575 in revenue.
In 2017, revenue after expenses had been $112,918.
There are residential programs in at least nine states and in other countries.
West Virginia Division of Corrections (DOC) spokesman Lawrence Messina said in February 2020 that LifeChangers does not receive DOC grant funding.
Tanner reported Monday that he has spoken with LifeChangers agents regarding reports that the organization forces residents, who are from out-of-state, to leave the program while they are in Beckley for treatment.
According to Tanner, LifeChangers representatives told him that some of the people leave the program voluntarily.
“LifeChangers said that they can’t make them stay,” he said. “It is a concern, but I believe we have a solution to it.”
Tanner is asking LifeChangers to commit to having a contact person for each resident they admit to the Beckley program.
When someone exits the LifeChangers program, the City of Beckley and non-profit organizations may partner with LifeChangers to purchase a bus ticket home for the resident, so that they are not left homeless in Beckley, said Tanner.
He added that it would be illegal for LifeChangers to keep residents’ personal property.
Tanner said that LifeChangers provides a good service in Beckley.
Tanner, who is part of the City of Beckley’s new Homeless Commission, will present the data to the commission at a later meeting.
The date and place for the next free pizza event will be announced soon.