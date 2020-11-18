No injuries were reported after a vehicle rolled into a creek Tuesday afternoon in Stotesbury.
The wreck occurred after the vehicle was allegedly run off the road by four-wheelers and side-by-sides in the area of Durham Place in Stotesbury, according to a supervisor with Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center.
Only one person was in the vehicle at the time of the accident which was reported around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Sophia Fire Department, Raleigh County Sheriff and Jan-Care Ambulance Service responded to the scene.