A Nicholas County teacher was arrested after allegedly bringing a pistol onto the property of a Richwood elementary school, Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported Thursday.
Shana Knight is charged with possession of a deadly weapon on the premises of an educational facility, which is a felony charge.
According to a press release from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, Cpl. J. Hall arrested Knight on Aug. 27 after investigating a complaint that a teacher at Cherry River Elementary School had brought a pistol onto the school property.
Knight was arraigned in Nicholas County Magistrate Court and released on bail, police reported.
State law prohibits anyone from possessing a gun on any school bus or in or around a public primary or secondary educational building, facility or grounds or at school-sponsored functions.
Knight’s reason for allegedly bringing the gun onto school property was not offered in the press release.
Knight is listed on the Cherry River school website as a teacher. She said she is represented by Charleston attorney John Carr but declined to answer additional questions Thursday evening.
Carr was not immediately available for comment Thursday evening.
Cherry River is a kindergarten-through- fifth-grade elementary school with 218 students and is 99 percent white, according to www.publicschoolreview.com, a site that reviews public schools.
Population at the elementary school has declined by eight percent over the past five school years, while teacher employment of 19 teachers has stayed the same, according to the site.