Ralph Floyd Barnett Jr., 61, of Birch River, pleaded guilty Monday to a federal gun crime. A federal grand jury indicted Barnett in April 2021.
According to statements made in court, deputies with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department responded to Barnett’s residence in Birch River on Aug. 17, 2019, after he made a series of 911 calls, including one in which he threatened to shoot somebody.
After hearing gunshots as they approached the residence, deputies arrested Barnett and obtained a search warrant to search his residence.
A member of the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department subsequently recovered a .22 caliber handgun from a chicken coop on Barnett’s property. Barnett admitted that he was prohibited from possessing firearms as a result of his prior felony conviction for the federal crime of aiding and abetting in maintaining a drug premises.
Barnett pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon and faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced on Oct. 21.