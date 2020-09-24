The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a domestic in the Swiss area that resulted in the death of one man.
In the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept, 23, it is alleged that Alicia J. Drennen, 32, was involved in a domestic disturbance with her husband, Bernard Lee Drennen, 32, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
During the altercation, Alicia Drennen shot Bernard Drennen, causing his death, the Sheriff’s Department said.
The incident is still under investigation by Sgt. B.J. Holdren.
No additional information is available at this time.