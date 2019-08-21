A 12-week old infant is dead under "suspicious" circumstances, according to Nicholas County Sheriff William Nunley.
Redi Care Ambulance Services were dispatched Tuesday to a residence on Richwood Road in Finwick where they located the female infant not breathing. The child was transported to the Summersville Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
The infant was sent to the State Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy. The case remains under investigation by Sgt. B.J. Holdren with the Nicholas County Sheriff's Office.
In a press release sent to The Register-Herald, "suspicious death" was typed under "type of crime." No other details on the incident have been released.
