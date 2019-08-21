The National Hardwood Lumber Association (NHLA) is partnering with New River Community and Technical College to offer their Inspector Training School on a college campus for the first time this fall.
The new continuing education offering will teach participants how to properly grade lumber for its amount of clear, defect-free wood according to the definitions maintained by NHLA. Trainees will also learn how to make estimates based on the size and number of these clear pieces obtained from a board used to make product.
“Hardwood lumber grading is a complex process and workers who have this skill are in high demand,” Interim Dean of Workforce, Technical, and Community Education Brian Sampson explained.
The NHLA Inspector Training School offers the only Hardwood Lumber Inspector certificate program in the world. Due to the reputation of the school, graduates are often in demand, as many companies require their inspectors to be trained by NHLA.
Tuition for the training is $2,700; however, grant funding is available for qualified applicants.
The ten-week training course will run from Sept. 9 to Nov. 22 in Summersville with a one-week break between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6. Students who successfully fulfill all program requirements will receive a certificate of completion.
To register for Inspector Training School, visit newriver.edu/workforce-education-form/ or contact Workforce Education Program Specialist — Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101 or Jeanne Stone at 304-883-2469.