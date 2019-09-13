The following calls were made to police agencies on Sept. 12; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police

BPD has a new computer system; this news of record list was not provided during the transition.

Raleigh Sheriff’s Office

Breaking and entering: Grandview

Check welfare: Stanaford, Beaver, Beckley, Prosperity

Disturbance: Shady Spring, Beckley, Stanaford

Domestic: Cool Ridge, Rhodell, Beckley

Intox reported: Ghent

Larceny: Beckley

MVA: Beaver 

Prowler: Harper 

Reckless driver: Beaver, Beckley, Prosperity

Shoplifting: MacArthur (2) 

Suspicious person: Stover, Calloway Heights, Glen White

Suspicious vehicle: Shady Spring, Crab Orchard (2) 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags