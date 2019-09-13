The following calls were made to police agencies on Sept. 12; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police
BPD has a new computer system; this news of record list was not provided during the transition.
Raleigh Sheriff’s Office
Breaking and entering: Grandview
Check welfare: Stanaford, Beaver, Beckley, Prosperity
Disturbance: Shady Spring, Beckley, Stanaford
Domestic: Cool Ridge, Rhodell, Beckley
Intox reported: Ghent
Larceny: Beckley
MVA: Beaver
Prowler: Harper
Reckless driver: Beaver, Beckley, Prosperity
Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)
Suspicious person: Stover, Calloway Heights, Glen White
Suspicious vehicle: Shady Spring, Crab Orchard (2)