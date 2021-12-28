The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 26; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call unknown: Wright Rd.
Assist other dept.: Harper Rd.
Attempt to serve warrant: King St.
Burglar alarm: Scott Ave., 214 N. Kanawha St. (RESA)
Burglary not in progress: E. Prince St.
Check welfare: E. Prince St., S. Kanawha St.
Civil matter: 3rd Ave.
CPR-adult: Carriage Dr.
Disturbance: N. Eisenhower Dr., Clyde St., Stanaford Rd.
Domestic: N. Eisenhower Dr., Wilkes Ave.
Extra patrol: 200 block Teel Rd., 410 New River Dr. (Moose Lodge), 1408 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz), 1 Rails to Trails (3), 1114 Harper Rd. (Pagoda Motel), 1900 block Harper Rd. (3), 100 block Rollingwood Dr., 400 block Lewis Ritchie Dr., 100 block Patch St. (2), 100 block Barber Ave., 300 block Woodlawn Ave., 100 block Burgess St., 100 block Business St., 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apts.) (3), 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s) (2), 100 block Beckwoods Dr., 100 block Temple St., 400 block Lewis Ritchie Dr., 100 block Mercer St., 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.), 2893 Robert C. Byrfd Dr. (Sheetz), 100 block Glenn Ave.
Harassment: S. Fayette St.
Joyriding: G St.
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Rd. (2)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.,
MVA private lot: 1200 block N. Eisenhower Dr.
Noise complaint: G St.
Panhandling: Harper Rd.
Possible DUI: N. Eisenhower Dr.
Radar patrol: 100 block Ewart Ave.
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
Stolen vehicle: N. Eisenhower Dr., 3rd Ave.
Suspicious activity: W. Neville St., Johnstown Rd. (2), N. Kanawha St.
Suspicious person: Meadows Court, Johnstown Rd. and Sheridan Ave., A. Heber St.
Suspicious vehicle: Bypass Plaza, N. Eisenhower Dr. (5), Woodlawn Ave.
Threats: Paint St., Stanaford Rd.
Traffic stop: 800 block S. Oakwood Ave., 100 block Mercer St., 1106 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Chili’s) (2), 1000 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd. (3), 200 block Industrial Dr., 1100 block N. Eisenhower Dr., 800 block N. Kanawha St. (2), 4059 Robert C. Byrd Dr., 615 N. Eisenhower Dr., 1498 S. Eisenhower Dr. (Hicks Service Center), 100 block Veterans Ave. (3), 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Dr. (3), 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Johnstown Rd. and Kiser St., N. Eisenhower Dr. and McCulloch Dr., 300 block Stanaford Rd., 1200 block N. Eisenhower Dr., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and 3rd Ave., 200 block Garfield St., 100 block Pikeview Dr., 1900 block Harper Rd., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and 4th St., 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 2nd St. and Bellevue Lane, 3025 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (KFC), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 400 block Neville St., S. Kanawha St. and Johnstown Rd., Prince St. and N. Fayette St., 600 block N. Eisenhower Dr., 2nd St. and S. Fayette St., S. Eisenhower Dr. and Myers Ave., 1900 block S. Fayette St., G St. and S. Curtis St., 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 500 S. Kanawha St. (WVU Tech), Prince St. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., 700 block S. Fayette St., Johnstown Rd. and S. Kanawha St. (2), Beaver Ave. and S. Fayette St., 800 block N. Kanawha St.
Transport prisoner: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Trespassing: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Vehicle disabled: Beaver Ave. and S. Fayette St.
Warrant served: Williams St. and S. Kanawha St.
Raleigh Sheriff’s Department
Abandoned vehicle: Beaver
Burglary in progress: Stanaford
Disturbance: Beaver
Found property: Bradley
Larceny: Calloway Heights,
Motorcycle complaint: Arnett
MVA private lot: Beaver
MVA with injury: Bradley
MVA with fluids: Cool Ridge
MVA without fluid/injury: Shady Spring
Noise complaint: Arnett
Prowler: Harper
Shots fired: Cool Ridge
Suspicious activity: Maple Fork
Threats: Raleigh