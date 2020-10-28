The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 26; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Alarm specify: Roberts St.
Arrest list reason: Center St.
Assault already occurred: Bostic Ave.
Attempt to serve warrant: S. Eisenhower Dr.
Barking dog: F St.
Brandishing: 500 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd.
Burglar alarm: S. Eisenhower Dr., Hylton Lane, Robert C. Byrd Dr., Scott Ave.
Check welfare: 8th St., 300 block S. Fayette St., S. Kanawha St. (Bypass Plaza), Robert C. Byrd Dr. and New River Town Center
Civil matter: Virginia St.
Destruction of property: S. Kanawha St.
Disturbance: Glenn Ave.
Domestic: Center St., S. Heber St., Stanaford Rd., Smoot Ave., 2300 block Harper Rd.
Found property: Cherry St. (Community Church), N. Pike St.
Indecent exposure: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Intox person: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Rd.
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St.
Mail Run: 501 Neville St.
MVA: 100 block Beckley Xing, 1700 block Harper Rd., W. Neville St. and Ewart Ave.
MVA in parking lot: Stanaford Rd.
MVA in progress: Robert C. Byrd Dr. and 3rd Ave.
Noise complaint: F St.
Person down: Rails to Trails
School Zone: Maxwell Hill Rd.
Sex assault not in progress: Neville St.
Shoplifting: N. Eisenhower Dr. (4), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Dollar General)
Shots fired: 900 block N. Oakwood Ave.
Special assignment: 100 block Larew Ave., 500 block Scott Ave., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 400 block Neville St., 100 block Cannaday St., 100 block Antonio Ave., Harper Rd. (Hylton In), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), 100 block Patch St., 2000 block S. Kanawha St.
Suspicious activity: Carriage Dr., Murray St.
Suspicious vehicle: Bostic Ave., 3rd Ave.
Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Dr., 500 block Woodlawn Ave., S. Kanawha St. and Azzara Ave., 1085 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar Store)
Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Vin verify: E. Prince St.
Warrant served: Neville St. (BCPD)
