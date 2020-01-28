The following calls were made to police agencies on Jan. 25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police
Department
Breaking and entering not in progress: 173 Front St.
Burglar alarm: 2015 Harper Road, 3066 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wendy’s downtown), 409 Second St.
Business check: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2)
Check welfare: 310 Beckley Crossing, 100 Curtis Ave., 2000 block Harper Road, Woodlawn Avenue/Park Avenue
Destruction of property: 223 S. Heber St. (Budget Inn/Charles House), 305 Third Ave.
Disturbance: 400 block Ewart Avenue, 104 Prince St. (Carpenter’s Corner)
Domestic violence petition served: 1027 Woodlawn Ave.
Follow-up call: 109 Truman Ave.
Foot patrol: 300 block Neville Street
Found property: 208 Mankin Ave.
Harassment: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments Apt. 95)
Joyriding: 113 Dolly Drive
Juvenile problems: 96 Randolph St.
K9 unit request: 300 block Prince Street (old police department building), 2251 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Vecellio & Grogan)
Larceny: 228 Glenn Ave., 425 Orchard Ave.
Lost/stolen registration: 304 Fourth St.
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident injury: mile marker 29 on Interstate 77 northbound
Possible DUI: 708 S. Eisenhower Drive, 200 block South Heber Street
Shoplifting: 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl’s department store), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3)
Special assignment: 100 block Earwood Street, 100 block Edgewood Drive, 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive (2), 600 S. Fayette St. (Salvation Army), 100 block Hager Street, 1900 block Harper Road (hotels), 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge) (2), 100 block Hartley Avenue, 1000 block Hartley Avenue, 100 block South Heber Street, South Heber Street/Earwood Street (2), 200 block Hull Street, 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Johnstown Road, 500 block Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block Mercer Street, 300 block Neville Street (3), 500 block Neville Street (3), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block Orchard Avenue, Rails to Trails (4), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 300 block Scott Avenue, 200 block Third Avenue, 100 block Walker Avenue, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue
Suspicious package: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Suspicious person: 200 block South Heber Street, 700 block South Oakwood Avenue, 203.5 Prince St., 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store)
Traffic stop: 708 S. Eisenhower Drive (Go Mart), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), F Street/Patch Street, South Fayette Street/Barber Avenue, G Street/Brooks Street, 100 block Granville Avenue, 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda motel), 1706 Harper Road (Comac), 1400 block Harper Road, 1827 Harper Road (CVS Pharmacy), 2000 block Harper Road, Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street, Johnstown Road/South Vance Drive, 222 Main St. (magistrate office), East Prince Street/North Kanawha Street, East Prince Street/Nebraska Avenue, 300 block Prince Street, 340 Prince St., 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreen’s), 3281 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Captain D’s), 3418 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Papa John’s Pizza), 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Virginia Street, Virginia Street/Neville Street
Raleigh County
Sheriff’s Office
Civil matter: Dry Hill, Stanaford
Disturbance: Piney View, Stover, Wickham
Found property: Prosperity
Fraud: Fairdale
Joyriding: Piney View
Larceny: Crab Orchard, Fairdale
Motorcycle complaint: Bradley
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Speeding vehicle: Stanaford
Suspicious person: Daniels, Glen Daniel, MacArthur, Sophia
Suspicious vehicle: Fitzpatrick
Unwanted person: Bradley