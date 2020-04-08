The following calls were made to police agencies on April 6; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Did not provide report.

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

B&E: MacArthur

Burglary: Crab Orchard, Fairdale

Disabled vehicle: Crab Orchard, Stanaford

Disturbance: Crab Orchard (3), Arnett, Sprague, Amigo, Arnett, Shady Spring

Fraud: Crab Orchard

Harassment: Maple Fork

Illegal burn: Eccles

MVA: Surveyor, Sophia, Crab Orchard

Reckless driver: Piney View

Road hazard: Lanark

Shots: Harper Heights

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Suspicious activity: Mabscott

Suspicious vehicle: Harper 

Threats: Bradley

Unwanted person: Cool Ridge

