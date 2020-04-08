The following calls were made to police agencies on April 6; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Did not provide report.
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
B&E: MacArthur
Burglary: Crab Orchard, Fairdale
Disabled vehicle: Crab Orchard, Stanaford
Disturbance: Crab Orchard (3), Arnett, Sprague, Amigo, Arnett, Shady Spring
Fraud: Crab Orchard
Harassment: Maple Fork
Illegal burn: Eccles
MVA: Surveyor, Sophia, Crab Orchard
Reckless driver: Piney View
Road hazard: Lanark
Shots: Harper Heights
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious activity: Mabscott
Suspicious vehicle: Harper
Threats: Bradley
Unwanted person: Cool Ridge