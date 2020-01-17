The following calls were made to police agencies on Jan. 16; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: 302 Second Ave.
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: 911 W. Neville St., 404 City Ave.
Breaking and entering not in progress: 1024 Woodlawn Ave.
Burglary alarm: 130 Beckley Crossing (Sally Beauty Supply), 102 Railroad Ave., 1742 Harper Road (C Adam Toney Tires), 227 Garfield St.
Burglary in progress: 2009 S. Kanawha St., 1602 Harper Road (Raleigh County Health Department)
Check welfare: 624 Johnstown Road (Manor House Apts.), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Destruction of property: 2001 S. Kanawha St. (Raleigh County School Auxiliary Services)
Disturbance: 222 Hargrove St., 418 S. Pike St.
Foot patrol: 300 block Neville Street
Four-wheeler: 100 James St.
Illegal dumping: 801 N. Kanawha St. (Beckley Newspapers)
K9 unit: 810 Ritter Drive (Sheetz)
Larceny: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Loitering: 114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 702 Johnstown Road (Larry's Wrecker)
Motor vehicle accident: Second Street/South Fayette Street
Motor vehicle accident injury: 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Third Avenue
Overdose: 245 W. Locust Drive
Possible DUI: 2100 Harper Road (Go Mart)
Reckless driver: 1000 block East Beckley Bypass, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Special assignment: 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Main Street (3), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block Orchard Avenue, 100 Third Ave., 200 block Broadway Street, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Beckley Avenue, 500 block South Fayette Street (2), 600 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Clyde Street, 100 block Park Avenue, 100 block Granville Avenue, 200 block Main Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block South Heber Street (2), Rails to Trails (5), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 100 block Patch Street, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Earwood Street, 100 block Klaus Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Truman Avenue, 100 block Galleria Plaza, 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Khol's Department Store), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club)
Suspicious person: 200 block Woodlawn Avenue, 303 Prince St., 221 E. Prince St., 500 block Neville Street, 1252 N. Eisenhower Drive, 303 Woodlawn Ave.
Suspicious vehicle: 600 block New River Drive
Tamper with mail: 201 N. Wilson Ave.
Threats: 206 Johnstown Road
Traffic stop: 300 block Stanaford Road, Bellevue Lane/Second Street, 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 800 block South Kanawha Street, 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive, Worley Road/Bostic Avenue, 500 block South Fayette Street, 600 block South Fayette Street, Nebraska Avenue/Maple Avenue
Transport juvenile: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School)
Unwanted person: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club)
Violation of domestic violence petition: 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn)
Warrant served: 1200 Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail)
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Breaking and entering: Blue Jay, Beckley
Burglary: Dry Hill
Disturbance: Daniels (2)
Fraud: Daniels
Larceny: Prosperity
Motor vehicle accident: Dry Hill, Daniels, Slab Fork, Shady Spring, Glen Daniel, Bradley, Coal City, Beaver
Shoplifting: Bradley
Suspicious activity: Beaver
Suspicious person: Glen Daniel
Suspicious vehicle: MacArthur
Threats: Bradley
Unwanted person: Eccles (2), Beaver