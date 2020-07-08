The following calls were made to police agencies on July 6; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Abandoned vehicle: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Bike patrol: 50 block Neville St.
Burglar alarm: S. Eisenhower Dr., Burglary not in progress: S. Heber St.
Check welfare: Foster Ave., 100 block S. Eisenhower Dr.
Disturbance: Prince St., Laurel Terrace, Ewart Ave. (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 100 block Burgess St.
Domestic: Laurel Terrace, S. Fayette St.
Fireworks: 200 block Westwood Dr., 100 block Kinzer Court
Foot patrol: Harper Rd.
Four-wheeler: 100 block 9th St., Johnstown Rd. and Temple St., 100 block Antonio Ave.
Fraud: 1723 Harper Rd. (City National Bank)
Intox person: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Intruder: Manor Dr.
Larceny: Hume Court, Berkley St.
Lost property: Summers County
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St.
Mail Run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Mental problem: Sandstone Dr.
MVA: Park Ave. and Watts St., Pinewood Dr. and Market Rd.
Panhandling: Hylton Lane (McDonalds)
Parking violation: Dock St.
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (2)
Special assignment: 1408 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz) (2), 400 Stanaford Rd. (WWHS), 500 block Neville St. (2), 200 block 3rd Ave., 1330 N.Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowes) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sams) (3), 700 block S. Fayette St., 300 block Scott Ave., 100 block Mool Ave., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), Rails to Trails (2), 1000 block Scott Ave., 200 bock S. Fayette St., 200 block Main St., 100 block New River Park, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.), 100 block Beckley Xing, 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block S. Heber St., Forrest Ave. and Hodges St.
Stolen property: Neville St. and 1st Ave.
Suspicious person: 2014 Harper Rd. (Super 8 Hotel), 6th St. and Powerline Dr., 1900 block Harper Rd., 1700 block Harper Rd.
Threats: 7th St., Grant St.
Traffic stop: Harper Rd., F Sr. and Roosevelt St., 600 block S. Kanawha St., 100 block Ewart Ave., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz) (3), 1100 block Pinewood Dr., 1743 Harper Rd. (Advance Auto Parts), S. Fayette St. and Willow Lane, S. Fayette St. and Beaver Ave., 2nd St. and 1st Ave., 600 block Johnstown Rd., 100 block Koch Ave., 1100 block S. Eisenhower Dr., E. Prince St. and Powerline Dr., 300 bock New River Dr., S. Kanawha St. and McGinnis St., S. Kanawha St. and Williams St., 300 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Ellison Ave., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and City Ave., Neville St. and Woodlawn Ave., S. Kanawha St. and Beaver Ave., Harper Rd. and Crescent Rd. (2)
Unwanted person: 306 Stanaford Rd. (BARH)
Violation of DVP: Hartley Ave.
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Burglary: Fairdale, Sophia
Civil matter: Mead, Stanaford
Disturbance: Princewick, Calloway Heights (2), Beckley, Lanark, Beaver, Dorothy, MacArthur, Midway
Found property: Coal City
Fraud: Calloway Heights
MVA: MacArthur (2), Beaver (2), Fitzpatrick, Bragg
Reckless driver: Beaver
Shoplifting: Beckley
Stolen property: Cool Ridge
Suspicious person: Beaver, Beckley
Suspicious vehicle: Beckley
Trespassing: Mead