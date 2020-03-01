The following calls were made to police agencies on Feb. 29; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: 553 Orchard Ave.
Brandishing: 745 S. Kanawha St. (Corner Shop)
Burglar alarm: 106 Brookwood Lane, 2001 S. Kanawha St., 129 Main St. (United National Bank)
Check welfare: 100 block Beckley Plaza, 209 Johnstown Road, 106 Oakhurst Drive
Disturbance: 106 Sandstone Drive (Building 7 Apt. 12)
Domestic: 306 Stanaford Road (BARH Hospital)
Drug violation in progress: 123 Hager St.
Fire lane violation: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Found property: 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn), 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 309 Myers Ave.
Harassment: Fayette County
K9 unit request: 120 Hager St., 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King), Neville Street/First Avenue
Loud music/noise: 507 McCulloch Drive
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mental problem: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Motor vehicle accident: 200 block Industrial Drive (near Grand Furniture), West Neville Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: 311 Reservoir Road
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 202 S. Eisenhower Drive (Little General)
Overdose: 529 McCulloch Drive
Parking violation: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Prowler: 200 block Garfield Street
Shoplifting: 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's department store), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger)
Special assignment: 100 block Antonio Avenue, 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 100 Beckley Plaza, Earwood Street/South Heber Street, 100 block Earwood Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block South Fayette Street, 500 block South Fayette Street, 110 Freeman St., 100 block South Heber Street (3), 622 Johnstown Road (Little General), 200 block Main Street, 100 block Maplewood Lane, Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (3), 503 Neville St. (bus station), 100 block Orchard Avenue (2), 100 block Prince Street, Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 500 block Scott Avenue, 200 block Third Avenue, 100 block Virginia Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (2), Woodthrush Lane
Suspicious activity: 100 block City Avenue
Suspicious person: 100 block Elkins Street, 600 S. Fayette St. (Salvation Army)
Suspicious vehicle: 210 Hull St.
Traffic light problem: Johnstown Road/North Eisenhower Drive
Traffic stop: 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Central Avenue, 300 block North Eisenhower Drive (Party King), 1018 N. Eisenhower Drive (Food Lion), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), South Eisenhower Drive/Worley Road, 100 block South Eisenhower Drive, 708 S. Eisenhower Drive (Go Mart), Garfield Street/Johnstown Road, 1334 Harper Road, 2000 block Harper Road, 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King), 100 block Highland Street, Johnstown Road/Sheridan Avenue, South Kanawha Street/First Street, South Kanawha Street/H Street, Neville Street/First Avenue, Neville Street/Second Avenue, West Neville Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, New River Drive/Pikeview Drive, 300 block East Prince Street, Raleigh Avenue/South Oakwood Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Third Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Drive, 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreen's), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store), 3103 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little Caesars), 4072 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's plaza), 4223 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Dunkin Donuts), 100 Rural Acres Drive, Second Street/Third Avenue, Third Avenue/Neville Street, 404 Third Avenue (Little General) (3)
Unwanted person: 411 Beaver Ave., 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 100 Main St. (Executive Manor Apartments), 521 Temple St.
Vehicle disabled: 100 block Hickory Drive
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Civil matter: Ghent, Glen Daniel
Disturbance: Beckley, Cool Ridge, Daniels, Glen Daniel, Raleigh, Sprague
Joyriding: Lanark
Larceny: Beckley
Motor vehicle accident: Bradley, Cool Ridge, Crab Orchard, Fitzpatrick, MacArthur, Sophia
Reckless driver: Beaver, Coal City
Shoplifting: Glen Daniel
Speeding vehicle: Beckley
Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard
Suspicious person: Cool Ridge, Harper Heights, MacArthur
Suspicious vehicle: Cool Ridge, Glen Daniel
Unwanted person: Harper Heights
Vehicle disabled: Sophia