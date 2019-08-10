The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 9; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Fox Sparrow Road
Assault already occurred: 304 I St., 212 S. Vance Drive
Breaking and entering in progress: 408 Myers Ave.
Breaking and entering not in progress: 339 N. Eisenhower Drive, 101 Temple St.
Burglar alarm residential/commercial: 97 Curtis Ave.
Burglary in progress: 340 Mankin Ave.
Burglary not in progress: 213 Clayd St.
Business check: 404 Third Avenue
Check welfare: East Beckley Bypass, 1729 S. Fayette St., Harper Road, South Kanawha Street, Rails to Trails, 212 S. Vance Drive
Civil assist: Industrial Drive
Destruction of property: 102 Junction St.
Disturbance: North Eisenhower Drive, 106 Hager St., 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Domestic: 100 Dock St. (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive, 222 S. Heber Street, 105 Truman St.
Eloped/walk away: 1710 Harper Road, 306 Stanaford Road
Follow-up on previous call: 1008 N. Eisenhower Drive, Hickory Drive
Found property: 720 Johnstown Road
Harassment: 402 City Ave.
Intoxicated person: South Fayette Street
K9 unit requested: Canterbury Drive, Third Avenue
Larceny: 212 S. Vance Drive
L/S registration: 501 Neville St.
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St.
Missing person: 501 Neville St.
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: 19 Bypass Plaza
Motor vehicle accident private lot: 2004 Harper Road
Noise complaint: 300 Reservoir Road
Noise - loud music: 212 S. Vance Drive
Panhandling: 2966 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Parking complaint: Beckley Crossing, Walker Avenue
Pursuit: Canterbury Drive
Reckless driver: Harper Road
Residential/commercial alarm: 100 Beckwood Drive, 402 Maxwell Hill Road, 1214 Maxwell Hill Road
Runaway juvenile: 1732 Harper Road
Seizures: 108 5 King St.
Shoplifting: 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive
Special assignment: Appalachian Drive, Beckley Plaza, Earwood Street (2), 1018 N. Eisenhower Drive, 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive, 1210 S. Eisenhower Drive, 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (2), G Street, South Heber Street (2), Holliday Drive, Johnstown Road, 2400 S. Kanawha St., Main Street, McClure Street, Nell Jean Square, Neville Street (3), Patch Street, Prince Street (2), Rails to Trails (5), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Scott Avenue, Wilkes Parkway, Woodlawn Avenue
Suspicious activity: Harper Road
Suspicious person: 120 Daniel St., Meadows Court
Traffic problem: Maxwell Hill Road
Traffic stop: Neville Street
Vehicle assist: South Eisenhower Drive
Vehicle identification number verification: 23 Osprey Road
Warrant served: 337 Barber Ave., 501 Neville St.
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglary: Beckley, Bolt, Cool Ridge
Check welfare: Bradley, Daniels, MacArthur, Shady Spring
Disturbance: Beaver, Bradley, MacArthur, Midway, Surveyor
Domestic: Beckley (2), Princewick, Prosperity
Extra patrol: Crab Orchard
Larceny: Beckley, MacArthur
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Bradley, Fairdale, MacArthur, Metalton, Naoma, Surveyor
Prowler: Glen Morgan
Reckless driver: Daniels
Shoplifting: Bradley, MacArthur (2)
Suspicious person: Beckley
Vandalism: Bradley