The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 9; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: Fox Sparrow Road

Assault already occurred: 304 I St., 212 S. Vance Drive

Breaking and entering in progress: 408 Myers Ave.

Breaking and entering not in progress: 339 N. Eisenhower Drive, 101 Temple St.

Burglar alarm residential/commercial: 97 Curtis Ave.

Burglary in progress: 340 Mankin Ave.

Burglary not in progress: 213 Clayd St.

Business check: 404 Third Avenue

Check welfare: East Beckley Bypass, 1729 S. Fayette St., Harper Road, South Kanawha Street, Rails to Trails, 212 S. Vance Drive

Civil assist: Industrial Drive

Destruction of property: 102 Junction St.

Disturbance: North Eisenhower Drive, 106 Hager St., 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive

Domestic: 100 Dock St. (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive, 222 S. Heber Street, 105 Truman St.

Eloped/walk away: 1710 Harper Road, 306 Stanaford Road

Follow-up on previous call: 1008 N. Eisenhower Drive, Hickory Drive

Found property: 720 Johnstown Road

Harassment: 402 City Ave.

Intoxicated person: South Fayette Street

K9 unit requested: Canterbury Drive, Third Avenue

Larceny: 212 S. Vance Drive

L/S registration: 501 Neville St.

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Mail run: 501 Neville St.

Missing person: 501 Neville St.

Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: 19 Bypass Plaza

Motor vehicle accident private lot: 2004 Harper Road

Noise complaint: 300 Reservoir Road

Noise - loud music: 212 S. Vance Drive

Panhandling: 2966 Robert C. Byrd Drive

Parking complaint: Beckley Crossing, Walker Avenue

Pursuit: Canterbury Drive

Reckless driver: Harper Road

Residential/commercial alarm: 100 Beckwood Drive, 402 Maxwell Hill Road, 1214 Maxwell Hill Road

Runaway juvenile: 1732 Harper Road

Seizures: 108 5 King St.

Shoplifting: 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive

Special assignment: Appalachian Drive, Beckley Plaza, Earwood Street (2), 1018 N. Eisenhower Drive, 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive, 1210 S. Eisenhower Drive, 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (2), G Street, South Heber Street (2), Holliday Drive, Johnstown Road, 2400 S. Kanawha St., Main Street, McClure Street, Nell Jean Square, Neville Street (3), Patch Street, Prince Street (2), Rails to Trails (5), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Scott Avenue, Wilkes Parkway, Woodlawn Avenue

Suspicious activity: Harper Road

Suspicious person: 120 Daniel St., Meadows Court

Traffic problem: Maxwell Hill Road

Traffic stop: Neville Street

Vehicle assist: South Eisenhower Drive

Vehicle identification number verification: 23 Osprey Road

Warrant served: 337 Barber Ave., 501 Neville St.

 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Burglary: Beckley, Bolt, Cool Ridge

Check welfare: Bradley, Daniels, MacArthur, Shady Spring

Disturbance: Beaver, Bradley, MacArthur, Midway, Surveyor

Domestic: Beckley (2), Princewick, Prosperity

Extra patrol: Crab Orchard

Larceny: Beckley, MacArthur

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Bradley, Fairdale, MacArthur, Metalton, Naoma, Surveyor

Prowler: Glen Morgan

Reckless driver: Daniels

Shoplifting: Bradley, MacArthur (2)

Suspicious person: Beckley

Vandalism: Bradley

