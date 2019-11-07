The following calls were made to police agencies on Nov. 5; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Burglary: Daniels

Disabled vehicle: Beckley

Disturbance: Piney View, Sweeneysburg, Mabscott, Shady Spring, Lanark, Sophia, Arnett, Helen, Dry Hill, Eunice

Found: Pluto

Fraud: Cool Ridge 

MVA: Cranberry, Beaver, Rhodell

Prowler: Fairdale

Reckless driver: Crow, Rhodell, Beckley

Suspicious activity: Midway

Suspicious person: Soak Creek

Suspicious vehicle: Beckley, Tams

Threats: Colcord

Unwanted presence: Glen Daniel, Grandview

