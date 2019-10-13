The following calls were made to Beckley Police on Oct. 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: Mercer Street/College Avenue
Assault already occurred: 800 S. Eisenhower Drive (Captain D's)
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: 114 Franklin Ave.
Bike patrol: 100 block Barber Avenue, 100 block Earwood Street, no location listed
Burglar alarm: 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 931 Scott Ave., 110 Sixth St.
Business check: 110 Crescent Road (Crosspoint Church of God), 100 block Harper Road, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Subway on Sprague Hill)
CPR-adult: 100 Earwood St. (Earwood Apartments)
Check welfare: 29 Bypass Plaza (Dollar Tree), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1900 block Harper Road, 421 Larew Ave., Mercer County
Chest pain: 113 Adkins St.
Civil assist: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Destruction of property: 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge)
Disturbance: 102 Grant St., 108 Walker Ave.
Domestic: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 105 Truman Ave. Apt. A
Eloped/walk away: 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's), 306 Stanaford Road (BARH hospital)
Escort: 178 Blackburn St.
Fight: 417 Lewis Ritchie Drive
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street
Found property: 1734 Harper Road, 2233 S. Kanawha St.
Intoxicated person: 2000 block South Fayette Street, 400 block New River Drive
Loud music/noise: 700 block Manor Drive, 300 block Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Motor vehicle accident: 100 block East Beckley Bypass, 1700 block Harper Road, Neville Street/Alaska Avenue
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: 1601 S. Kanawha St.
Pedestrian hit: 3103 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little Caesar's)
Prowler: 317 Woodlawn Ave. Apt. 1
School zone: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road
Sexual assault not in progress: 700 N. Oakwood Ave.
Shoplifting: 130 Beckley Crossing (Sally Beauty Supply), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Shots fired: 239 Antonio Ave.
Special assignment: 100 block Appalachian Drive, 100 Central Ave., City Avenue/Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Earwood Street, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Main Street (2), 300 block Neville Street, 100 Ninth St., 100 block Prince Street, Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 404 Third Ave. (Little General), 100 block Woodcrest Drive
Stolen property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Suspicious activity: 422 City Ave., 100 block Dixie Avenue
Suspicious person: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 217 Hargrove St., 110 Harper Park Drive (Hampton Inn), 1910 Harper Road (Bojangles), 101 Hylton Lane (McDonald's on Harper Road), 9 Yellowwood Way (Bodyworks)
Suspicious vehicle: 118 Grant St.
Tobacco violation: 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School)
Traffic stop: South Heber Street/Earwood Street, East Prince Street/Nebraska Avenue, East Prince Street/Sheridan Avenue, 801 N. Kanawha St. (Beckley Newspapers), 200 block Pikeview Drive, 1800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 2700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2978 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Elevation Sports), 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Third Avenue, no location listed (3)
Unwanted person: 108 Meadows Court
Wildlife call: 400 block East Beckley Bypass
l l l
The following calls were made to Raleigh County Sheriff's Office on Oct. 12; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Crab Orchard, Daniels
Check welfare: Beckley, Glen Morgan, MacArthur
Disturbance: Cool Ridge, Daniels, Eccles, MacArthur (2), Piney View, Sophia, Stover
Domestic: Daniels, Fairdale, Piney View (2), Soak Creek, Stanaford
Extra patrol: Prosperity
Larceny: Beckley, Coal City, Lester, Shady Spring (2)
Reckless driver: Hotchkiss
Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)
Suspicious person: Bradley
Suspicious vehicle: Naoma
Vandalism: Crab Orchard, Shady Spring