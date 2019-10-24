The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: 90 Randolph St.
Abdominal pain: 100 Main St. (Executive Manor Apts. Apt. 305)
Alcohol violation: 622 Johnstown Rd. (Little General), 400 Stanaford Rd. (WWHS)
Assault already occurred: 622 Johnstown Rd. (Little General), 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s), 407 Hartley Ave.
Attempt to locate: Robert C. Byrd Dr. and W. Neville St.
Attempt to serve DVP: 111 Dexter Ave., 200 Saunders Ave.
Background investigation: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Burglary alarm: 129 Main St. (United National Bank), 600 New River Dr.
Burglary in progress: 20 Chestnut Dr.
Check welfare: 1001 Scott Ave.
Child abuse/neglect: 902 Woodlawn Ave.
Civil Assist: Stanaford Rd. and N. Eisenhower Dr.
Civil matter: 103 Home St.
Disturbance: Dock St. and Brooks St., 133 Sour St.
Domestic: 105 Truman Ave., 705 S. Oakwood Ave., 111 Dexter Ave., 613 S. Fayette St. Apt. 18, 705 S. Oakwood Ave.
Fire lane violation: 1018 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Food Lion)
Follow up call: 440 Lewis Ritchie Dr., 407 Hartley Ave.
Foot patrol: 100 block Earwood St.
Found property: 100 Main St. (Executive Manor Apts)
Four-wheeler: 223 Teel Rd.
Fraud: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Harassment: 402 City Ave.
Intoxicated person: 2958 Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Larceny: 510 Ewart Ave. Apt. 88
Loitering: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St.
Mail Run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Missing person: 202 S. Eisenhower Dr. (Little General)
Motor vehicle acpl: 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
Motor vehicle Acccident in: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
MVA: New Jersey Ave. and S. Eisenhower Dr., 106 2nd St.;
RCSO Glen Daniel Detachment
Overdose: 222 Hartley Ave.
Parking violation: 100 block S. Heber St.
Reckless driver: 3797 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (United Cycle)
Residence check: 100 Elmridge Court
Sexual assault not in progress: 25 Mallard Court
Shoplifting: 1734 Harper Rd.
Shots fired: 100 Adair St. (New River Park)
Special assignment: 100 block Main St. (2), Rails to Trails (3), 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s), 100 block Earwood St. (4), 100 block Scott Ave. (2), 500 block Neville St., 100 block S. Fayette St., 600 block S. Oakwood St., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz) (2), 1900 Harper Rd.
Suspicious person: 210 Edgewood Dr., 234 S. Heber St., 100 block McGinnis St., 218 Central Ave.
Threats: 501 Neville St. (BCPD), 222 Sunrise Ave.
Traffic stop: 1405 S. Kanawha St. (Memorial Baptist Church) (4), 100 block G St., 3066 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Wendy’s), 100 block E St., 1018 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Food Lion), Morris Ave. and Patch St., Mool Ave. and S. Fayette St., 312 S. Fayette St. (Salvation Army), 1500 block Harper Rd. (3), Harper Rd. and Hillcrest Dr., 3500 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 3800 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 100 block Prince St.
Transport juvenile: 132 Washington St.
Unconscious/syncope: 200 block S. Vance Dr.
Vandalism/destroy property: 332 Broadway St.
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Destruction of property: Beaver, Daniels
Disturbance: Harper Heights (2), MacArthur, Stanaford, Amigo
Fight: Beaver
Harassing phone calls: Beaver
Harassment: Cool Ridge
Intoxicated person: Harper Heights
Larceny: Beaver, Harper Heights
MVA: Beckley, Harper Heights (2), Harper, Coal City
Prowler: Colcord
Reckless driver: Piney View
School Zone violation: Stanaford
Shots fired: MacArthur
Stolen property: MacArthur
Suspicious person: Eccles
Suspicious vehicle: Coal City
Threats: Fairdale
Unwanted presence: Eccles, Beaver