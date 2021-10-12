The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 10; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to serve warrant: Wilkes Ave., 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Brandishing: Hager St.
B&E not in progress: Virginia St.
Burglar alarm: 205 Harper Rd., (Little General/Burger King), 1742 Harper Rd. (C Adam Toney Tires), 307 Stanaford Rd., 100 Galleria Plaza (Qdoba Mexican Restaurant), 617 S. Oakwood Ave.
Check welfare: Cannaday St.
Child abuse/neglect: Stanaford Rd.
Disturbance: 1408 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz)
Domestic: Vine St., Ewart Ave.
Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 500 block Neville St., 100 block Main St. (2), 100 block Patch St., 100 block Pack St., 100 block Booker St., 100 block Church St. (2), 1 Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Bostic Ave., 100 block Woodlawn Ave., 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), 100 block Burgess St., 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Holliday Dr., 100 block Quarry St., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 500 block Woodlawn Ave.
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville St., 100 block Main St.
Larceny: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
MVA private lot: 1240 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Bellacino’s)
MVA without fluid or injury: Robert C. Byrd Dr. and N. Kanawha St., 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
MVA with injury: 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Overdose: Woodlawn Ave.
Special assignment: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
Suspicious activity: S. Pike St., S. Fayette St., 2nd Ave., W. Neville St.
Suspicious person: Pinecrest Dr., Hager St., Harper Rd., Johnstown Rd.
Text 2 911 Hangup: Meadows Court
Traffic stop: S. Eisenhower Dr. and S. Kanawha St., 100 block S. Eisenhower Dr., S. Kanawha St. and Johnstown Rd., 100 block Rural Acres Dr., S. Kanawha St. and 1st, 100 block Park Ave., 100 block Front St., 100 block Pikeview Dr., Worley Rd. and Allen Ave., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Maxwell Hill Rd., Veterans Ave. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., Rural Acres Dr. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., 132 Rural Acres Dr. (Calloway Heights Baptist Church), 3692 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Arby’s), Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Hubbard St., 300 block Rural Acres Dr., 1732 Harper Rd. (Kroger), 705 Johnstown Rd., 309 2nd Ave., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Market Rd., 3251 Robert C. Byrd Dr., 110 Beckley Xing (Hobby Lobby), Rural Acres Dr. and Robert C. Byrd Dr. (2), S. Kanawha St. and Beaver Ave., 100 block Park Ave., 100 block Reservoir Rd., 100 block E. Prince St., 995 S. Eisenhower Dr. (Dollar General) (2), Myers Ave. and S. Kanawha St., 1330 block Harper Rd., 745 S. Kanawha St. (Corner Shop), 2nd St. and Woodlawn Ave., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
Trespassing: Mercer St.
Unwanted person: Grove Ave.
Vehicle disabled: 404 3rd Ave. (Little General)
Violation of DVP: Pikeview Dr.
Raleigh Sheriff’s Department
Brandishing: Irish Mountain
B&E: Sophia
Burglar alarm: Fairdale, Cabell Heights, Beckley (3), Mabscott, Beaver (2), Shady Spring, Calloway Heights
Check welfare: Daniels
Disturbance: Beaver, MacArthur, Stanaford, Daniels
Fireworks complaint: Fairdale
Found property: Daniels
Fraud: Egeria (RCSO)
MVA: Cranberry
Recovered property: Sprague
Stolen vehicle: Daniels
Suspicious activity: Naoma
Suspicious vehicle: Ghent
Threats: Maple Fork, Cranberry