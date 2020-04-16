The following calls were made to police agencies on April 15; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

911 hang-up: South Fayette Street

Animal call: Nebraska Avenue

Breaking and entering not in progress: Bibb Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Brandishing: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger)

Burglar alarm: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 129 Main St. (United National Bank), North Kanawha Street

Burglary in progress: Sixth Street

Check welfare: 141 Wilkes Ave.

Civil matter: City Avenue

Drug violation in progress: 306 Stanaford Road (BARH)

Escort: Ann Street

Fight not in progress: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Follow-up call: Hartley Avenue

Fraud: Stanley Street, East Prince Street

Intoxicated person: Rails to Trails

Juvenile problems: Galleria Plaza

Larceny: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) 

Loud music/noise: Beckwoods Drive, North Fayette Street, Reservoir Road

Noise complaint: Temple Street

Magistrate detail: 222 Main Street

Motor vehicle accident: North Eisenhower Drive/Stanaford Road

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: South Fayette Street/South Eisenhower Drive, 100 block McCulloch Drive

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 3300 Robert C. Byrd Drive

Radar patrol: Teel Road/Brookwood Lane

Shoplifting: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger)

Special assignment: Miller Street, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger) (3), City Avenue/South Oakwood Avenue, 100 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Prince Street, Third Avenue, 100 block Beckley Plaza (2), 100 block Allen Avenue (2), 500 Neville Street (2), 100 block Barber Avenue (2), 1602 Harper Road (Raleigh County Health Department) (2), 100 block Coal Street, 100 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 500 block South Fayette Street, 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's), 100 block Wildwood Avenue, 100 block Bibb Avenue, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Teel Road (2), 100 block Bostic Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 223 S. Heber St. (Budget Inn), Rails to Trails, 100 block City Avenue, 100 block South Heber Street (2), 100 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Beaver Avenue, 100 block Clyde Street, 100 block Powerline Drive, Pinewood Drive, 745 S. Kanawha St. (Corner Shop), 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), Brooks Street/Mulberry Street, 100 block Temple Street, 315 New Jersey Ave. (Beckley Police Shooting Range), Hoover Street/Grant Street, 300 block Neville Street, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 600 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Hylton Lane, 300 block Stanaford Road, 100 block Patch Street

Speeding vehicle: 200 block Westwood Drive

Suspicious activity: 1970 Harper Road (Kroger), Main Street, East Prince Street

Suspicious person: North Kanawha Street

Suspicious vehicle: Hargrove Street, 300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Threats: Hargrove Street

Traffic stop: 2978 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Elevation Sports)

Unwanted person: North Kanawha Street, Prince Street

• • •

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Burglary: Sullivan, Beaver

Destruction of property: Bradley, Helen

Disabled vehicle: Crow

Disturbance: Beckley

Fraud: Prosperity

Harassment: Dry Hill, Prosperity, Glen Morgan

Larceny: Piney View

Motor vehicle accident: Fairdale

Smoke: Pickshin

Threats: Daniels (2)

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags