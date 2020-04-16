The following calls were made to police agencies on April 15; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: South Fayette Street
Animal call: Nebraska Avenue
Breaking and entering not in progress: Bibb Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Brandishing: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger)
Burglar alarm: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 129 Main St. (United National Bank), North Kanawha Street
Burglary in progress: Sixth Street
Check welfare: 141 Wilkes Ave.
Civil matter: City Avenue
Drug violation in progress: 306 Stanaford Road (BARH)
Escort: Ann Street
Fight not in progress: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Follow-up call: Hartley Avenue
Fraud: Stanley Street, East Prince Street
Intoxicated person: Rails to Trails
Juvenile problems: Galleria Plaza
Larceny: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Loud music/noise: Beckwoods Drive, North Fayette Street, Reservoir Road
Noise complaint: Temple Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main Street
Motor vehicle accident: North Eisenhower Drive/Stanaford Road
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: South Fayette Street/South Eisenhower Drive, 100 block McCulloch Drive
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 3300 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Radar patrol: Teel Road/Brookwood Lane
Shoplifting: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger)
Special assignment: Miller Street, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger) (3), City Avenue/South Oakwood Avenue, 100 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Prince Street, Third Avenue, 100 block Beckley Plaza (2), 100 block Allen Avenue (2), 500 Neville Street (2), 100 block Barber Avenue (2), 1602 Harper Road (Raleigh County Health Department) (2), 100 block Coal Street, 100 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 500 block South Fayette Street, 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's), 100 block Wildwood Avenue, 100 block Bibb Avenue, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Teel Road (2), 100 block Bostic Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 223 S. Heber St. (Budget Inn), Rails to Trails, 100 block City Avenue, 100 block South Heber Street (2), 100 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Beaver Avenue, 100 block Clyde Street, 100 block Powerline Drive, Pinewood Drive, 745 S. Kanawha St. (Corner Shop), 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), Brooks Street/Mulberry Street, 100 block Temple Street, 315 New Jersey Ave. (Beckley Police Shooting Range), Hoover Street/Grant Street, 300 block Neville Street, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 600 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Hylton Lane, 300 block Stanaford Road, 100 block Patch Street
Speeding vehicle: 200 block Westwood Drive
Suspicious activity: 1970 Harper Road (Kroger), Main Street, East Prince Street
Suspicious person: North Kanawha Street
Suspicious vehicle: Hargrove Street, 300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Threats: Hargrove Street
Traffic stop: 2978 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Elevation Sports)
Unwanted person: North Kanawha Street, Prince Street
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Burglary: Sullivan, Beaver
Destruction of property: Bradley, Helen
Disabled vehicle: Crow
Disturbance: Beckley
Fraud: Prosperity
Harassment: Dry Hill, Prosperity, Glen Morgan
Larceny: Piney View
Motor vehicle accident: Fairdale
Smoke: Pickshin
Threats: Daniels (2)