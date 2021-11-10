The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault: Totten St.
Attempt to serve DVP: Johnstown Rd., Beverly St., Lauren Ave.
Attempted suicide: F St.
Brandishing: Rails to Trails
B&E not in progress: S. Fayette St., 2nd St., E. Main St.
Burglar alarm: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Tractor Supply), Crescent Rd., E. Prince St., 1410 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Panera Bread/Sun-Tan City)
Check welfare: Prince St., Hargrove St., Myers Ave., Crescent Rd.
CPR adult: Hargrove St.
Destruction of property: Beckley Plaza
Disturbance: Hickory Dr., Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Drug violation: Adair St.
Extra patrol: 100 block Antonio Ave., 100 block Burgess St., 1900 block Harper Rd. (hotels) (3), 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s), 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s), 1 Rails to Trails, 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 400 block Prince St.,100 block City Ave., 100 block Woodlawn Ave.
Found property: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Harassment: Arnold Ave.
Juvenile problems: Orchard Wood Dr.
Larceny: Stanaford Rd.
Lost property: Veterans Ave. and Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Rd.
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
MVA with fluids: 700 block S. Eisenhower Dr.
MVA without fluids/injury: S. Fayette St. and E St., Rural Acres Dr. and N. Eisenhower Dr.
Parking complaint: Mullins St.
Possible DUI: N. Eisenhower Dr.
Radar patrol: 100 block Ewart Ave.
Reckless driver: Johnstown Rd. and N. Eisenhower Dr.
School Zone: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School), 1001 Maxwell Hill Rd. (Maxwell Hill Elementary)
Search warrant: S. Eisenhower Dr.
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (3)
Suspicious activity: Harper Rd., Neville St., Gregory St.
Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Suspicious vehicle: Booth Ave. and S. Eisenhower Dr.
Traffic stop: 800 block N. Kanawha St., New River Dr. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., 132 Rural Acres Dr. (Calloway Heights Baptist Church), 1300 block Harper Rd., 1900 bock S. Kanawha St., 100 block McCulloch Dr., 300 block Stanaford Rd., 100 block High School Dr., 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd. and Pine Lodge Rd., 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s), Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Front St.
Wanted person: Hart St.
Raleigh Sheriff’s Department
Burglary in progress: Coal City
Burglary not in progress: Maple Fork
Disturbance: Mabscott
Illegal dumping: Raleigh
Larceny: Bradley
MVA with injury: Cool Ridge
MVA without fluid/injury: Beaver
Reckless driver: Prosperity
Shoplifting: Bradley
Shots fired: Maple Fork
Trespassing: Pluto