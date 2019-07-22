The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police

Breaking and entering: 1802 Harper Road

Check welfare: 2001 Harper Road, 122 Sandstone Drive, Rural Acres Drive 

Disturbance: 1937 Harper Road

Drug violation: 404 Third Ave.

Fraud: 1328 N. Eisenhower Drive

Intoxicated person: Beckley Crossing 

Reckless driving: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Harper Road 

Shoplifting: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive

Suspicious person: Third Avenue, South Eisenhower Drive, 901 S. Oakwood Ave., South Kanawha Street, 2955 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Beckwood Drive 

Suspicious vehicle: 2400 S. Kanawha St., 217 Central Ave. 

Threats: 1004 1/2 S. Kanawha St., 200 Beaver Ave., 501 Neville St.  

Trespassing: 708 S. Eisenhower Drive

Unwanted presence: 103 Earwood St., 251 Dunn Drive

 

Raleigh Sheriff

Check welfare: Lester, Crab Orchard (2), Stanaford, Beaver 

Destruction of property: Coal City, Bradley 

Disturbance: Crab Orchard (3), Daniels, Bradley (3), Lester, Stanaford, Colcord, Beaver

Larceny: Shady Spring, Dry Creek, Beaver  

Motor vehicle accident: Mabscott 

Reckless driving: Daniels, Bradley, MacArthur, Crab Orchard  

Suspicious person: Ghent, Glen Daniel, Arnett, Crab Orchard 

Suspicious vehicle: Mabscott 

Threats: Rock Creek 

Trespassing: Rock Creek

