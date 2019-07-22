The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police
Breaking and entering: 1802 Harper Road
Check welfare: 2001 Harper Road, 122 Sandstone Drive, Rural Acres Drive
Disturbance: 1937 Harper Road
Drug violation: 404 Third Ave.
Fraud: 1328 N. Eisenhower Drive
Intoxicated person: Beckley Crossing
Reckless driving: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Harper Road
Shoplifting: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious person: Third Avenue, South Eisenhower Drive, 901 S. Oakwood Ave., South Kanawha Street, 2955 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Beckwood Drive
Suspicious vehicle: 2400 S. Kanawha St., 217 Central Ave.
Threats: 1004 1/2 S. Kanawha St., 200 Beaver Ave., 501 Neville St.
Trespassing: 708 S. Eisenhower Drive
Unwanted presence: 103 Earwood St., 251 Dunn Drive
Raleigh Sheriff
Check welfare: Lester, Crab Orchard (2), Stanaford, Beaver
Destruction of property: Coal City, Bradley
Disturbance: Crab Orchard (3), Daniels, Bradley (3), Lester, Stanaford, Colcord, Beaver
Larceny: Shady Spring, Dry Creek, Beaver
Motor vehicle accident: Mabscott
Reckless driving: Daniels, Bradley, MacArthur, Crab Orchard
Suspicious person: Ghent, Glen Daniel, Arnett, Crab Orchard
Suspicious vehicle: Mabscott
Threats: Rock Creek
Trespassing: Rock Creek