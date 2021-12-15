The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 Hangup: Lewis Ritchie Dr.
Abuse elder person: Neville St.
Animal call unknown: S. Kanawha St.
Arrest list reason: Virginia St. and Ellison Ave.
Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Dr., New Jersey Ave.
Burglary in progress: Larew Ave.
Burglary not in progress: Edgewood Dr.
Business check: S. Fayette St. (Mountain State Auto), 300 block City Ave.
Destruction of property: Stanaford Rd.
Disturbance: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Drug violation: Ridge Ave.
Extortion: S. Kanawha St.
Extra patrol: Rails to Trails (3), 214 Sisson St. (Means Lumber), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Dr. (2), 100 block Industrial Dr., 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 100 block Main St., 100 block Nebraska Ave., 100 block Springdale Ave., 400 block Lewis Ritchie Dr., 401 Grey Flats Rd. (Beckley Stratton Middle School, 100 block Main St., 100 block Burgess St.
Follow up call: S. Fayette St.
Fraud: N. Eisenhower Dr.
Intox person: Stanaford Rd.
Juvenile problems: Neville St., Barber Ave.
Larceny: S. Fayette St., 501 Neville St. (BCPD) (2), S. Kanawha St.
Lost/stolen registration: Glenn Ave., Woodlawn Ave.
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
MVA with fluids: Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Beckley Xing, 1300 block N. Eisenhower Dr.
MVA with injury: 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
MVA without fluid/injury: 3500 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Main St. and S. Fayette St., S. Kanawha St. and S. Eisenhower Dr.
Overdose: Main St., Ewart Ave.
Parking complaint: Crawford St. and Johnstown Rd.
Prowler: Woodlawn Ave.
Reckless driver: 1300 block N. Eisenhower Dr., Robert C. Byrd Dr., Woodlawn Ave.
Road Hazard: S. Eisenhower Dr.
School zone: 205 Crescent Rd. (Crescent Elementary School), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School)
Shoplifting: 1706 Harper Rd. (CoMac), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Dollar General) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), 404 3rd Ave. (Little General)
Suspicious activity: S. Heber St., S. Eisenhower Dr., Glenn Ave.
Suspicious person: Russell St., Murray St., Rails to Trails
Suspicious vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Dr., Morris Ave. and Patch St., S. Eisenhower Dr.
Threats: E St.
Traffic stop: Johnstown Rd. and S. Kanawha St., Prince St. and Leslie C. Gates, Hull St. and Mason St., Woodlawn Ave. and 2nd St., 200 block N. Kanawha St., 600 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Sisson St., N. Oakwood Ave. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., 2905 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (GoMart), 100 block City Ave., 3rd Ave. and Park Ave.
Trespassing: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Unwanted person: Antonio Ave.
Warrant served: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Raleigh Sheriff’s Department
Burglar alarm: Shady Spring
Burglary in progress: Ghent
Burglary not in progress: Prosperity, Sophia
Disturbance: Metalton
Larceny: Beaver
MVA: without fluid/injury: Daniels
MVA with fluids: Glen Daniel
MVA with injury: Dameron, Sweeneysburg, Cool Ridge
Reckless driver: Cranberry, Bradley
Stolen property: Dameron
Stolen vehicle: Bradley
Suspicious activity: Calloway Heights
Suspicious person: Stanaford
Suspicious vehicle: Beckley
Traffic stop: Glen Morgan