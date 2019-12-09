The following calls were made to police agencies on Dec. 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.)
Alarm: 201 Stanaford Road
Assault already occurred: 209 S. Ridge Ave., 1710 Harper Road (RGH)
Attempt to locate: Raleigh County
Barking dog: 100 block Bero Avenue
Brandishing: 303 Woodlawn Ave., 311 Beaver Ave.
B&E not in progress: 201 3rd Ave.
Burglar alarm: 307 Stanaford Road (Islamic Center), 30 Falcon Circle, 600 New River Drive, 222 Edgewood Drive, 1214 Maxwell Hill Road
Burglary in progress: 116 Jefferson St.
Burglary not in progress: 206 Maryland Ave., 334 Burgess St.
Business check: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Check welfare: 312 S. Fayette St. (Salvation Army), 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD), 745 S. Kanawha St. (Corner Shop), 230 Sisson St., 1734 Harper Road
Customer complaint: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Destruction of property: 306 Westmoreland St.
Disturbance: 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden)
Domestic: 151 Beaver Plaza (Kroger), 123 I St.
Drug violation in progress: 100 Main St. (Executive Manor Apts.)
Fight: 1920 Harper Road (IHOP)
Foot patrol: 300 block Neville Street (downtown), 100 block Earwood Street
Intoxicated person: 207 Hemlock St.
K9 unit: South Kanawha Street/Noel Avenue
Larceny: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Loud music/noise: 300 Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Motor vehicle accident: 100 block Gregory Street, 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (GoMart)
Reckless driver: 1900 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's Dept. Store), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger)
Special assignment: 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine) (2), Rails to Trails (3), 100 Adair Sr. (New River Park), 1710 Harper Road (RGH), 100 block Beckley Crossing, 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block Patch Street, 200 block 3rd Avenue, 100 block Hartley Avenue, 1893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 503 Neville St. (BIG parking garage), 100 block Teel Road, 100 block Main Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2)
Speeding vehicle: 111 Patton Drive
Suspicious activity: 1909 Harper Road (EconoLodge), 404 3rd Ave. (Little General)
Threats: 114 Klaus St., 26 Fox Sparrow Road
Traffic stop: 404 3rd Ave. (Little General) (2), 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 300 block City Avenue (Shear Styles), 727 S. Kanawha St. (Jimmy's Place), Robert C. Byrd Drive/City Avenue, South Kanawha Street/Noel Avenue, 2300 S. Fayette St. (Old Honey in the Rock), 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (Vecellio and Grogan), 800 block Eisenhower Drive (Liberty Gas), 1100 block South Fayette Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 2900 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: 3066 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wendy's), 209 Woodlawn Ave.
Warrant served: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Abandoned vehicle: Sullivan
Assault: Beckley
Burglary: Clear Creek, Stanaford
Business check: Beckley
Check welfare: Calloway Heights, Midway
Disturbance: Dry Hill, Harper Heights, Midway, Rhodell
Harassment: Harper Heights
Larceny: Maple Fork
Motor vehicle accident: Cool Ridge, Crab Orchard, Fitzpatrick
Possible DUI: Beaver
Reckless driver: Prosperity
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Stolen vehicle: Sophia
Suspicious person: Cabell Heights
Trespassing: Calloway Heights