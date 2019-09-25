The following calls were made to police agencies on Sept. 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal bite: 106 W. Hendrick St.
Assault already occurred: 708 S. Eisenhower Dr. (Go Mart)
Attempt to serve court document: 100 Miller St.
Attempt to serve Domestic Violence Petition: 108 Maplewood Lane
Background investigation: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Burglar alarm: 512 S. Kanawha St., 1268 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Pet Supplies Plus), 113 Ewart Ave., 2987 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Eppy’s Drug Pharmacy), 129 Main St. (United National Bank), 101 S. Kanawha St. (City National Bank), 1004 Dogwood Lane, 214 N. Kanawha St.
Burglary in progress: 103 Earwood St.
Burglary not in progress: 909 Hartley Ave.
Business check: 1732 Harper Rd. (Kroger)
Check welfare: 1706 Harper Rd., S. Kanawha Street and S. Eisenhower Drive, 214 S. Vance Dr. (Apt. 3)
Disturbance: 305 Beaver Ave.
Drug violation not in progress: 390 Stanaford Rd. (Academy of Careers and Technology)
Eloped/Walk Away: 306 Stanaford Rd. (BARH)
Fight: 700 Johnstown Rd. (Leisure Lanes)
Foot patrol: 400 Block Neville Street
Follow up call: 217 5th St.
Laceration/cut: 219 6th St.
Larceny: 317 Woodlawn Ave., 100 Main St. (Apt. 406)
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mail Run: 501 Neville St. (BPD)
Mental/Emotional PS: 1314 Tams Hwy
MVA: 707 S. Oakwood Ave. (South Oakwood Apartments)
Overdose: 222 Hargrove St.
Panhandling: 1721 Harper Rd. (Kroger)
Panic hold alarm: 1252 N. Eisenhower Dr., 2301 S. Kanawha St.
Pedestrian hit: Neville Street and 3rd Avenue, 100 Hargrove St.
Pursuit: 300 Block Robert C. Byrd Drive
School zone: 1129 S. Fayette S. (Stratton Elementary School)
Shoplifting: 4301 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Dunham’s Sporting Goods), 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (WalMart)
Special assignment: 200 Block Northwestern Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 100 Block S. Heber Street (2), 100 Block Klaus Street, 100 Block Hager Street, Rails to Trails (6), 200 Block Orchard Avenue, 100 Block Pack Street, 100 Block 9th St. (2), 100 Block Neville St., 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowes), 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sams Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (WalMart), 100 Block Hartley Avenue, 100 Block N. Heber Street, 100 Block Antonio Avenue (2), 100 Block Barber Avenue (2), 100 Block F Street, 700 Block Scott Avenue, 100 Block Prince Street, 100 Block Earwood Street, 200 Block Prince Street, 500 Block Neville Street, 100 Block Odessa Avenue, 1900 Block Harper Road, 300 Scott Avenue
Suspicious activity: 325 Neville St.
Suspicious person: 302 4th St., 1300 Block N. Eisenhower Drive, E. Prince Street and Sheridan Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz),100 Block Powerline Drive
Suspicious vehicle: 201 Templeview Dr. (United Methodist Temple Church), 2001 Harper Rd. (Omelet Shoppe)
Traffic stop: 100 Block S. Vance Drive, 100 Block Klaus Street, 2900 Block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 Block Pikeview Drive, 2005 Harper Rd. (Little General/Burger King), 200 Block Harper Road, Missouri Avenue and Springdale Avenue, 1700 Block S. Fayette Street, 745 S. Kanawha St. (Corner Shop)
Trespassing: 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (WalMart), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Dollar General Store)
Unwanted person: 2893 Robert V. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
Vagrant: 422 Neville St. (First Baptist Church)
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (BPD)
Raleigh County
Sheriff’s Office
Abandoned vehicle: Naoma, Bradley
B&E: MacArthur
Counterfeit: Beckley
Disturbance: Bradley (2), Hinton, Stanaford, Maple Fork, Cranberry, Slab Fork, Terry, Raleigh
Harassing phone calls: Bradley
Harassment: Mabscott, Daniels
Illegal burn: Coal City, MacArthur, Grandview
Joyriding: Beaver
Larceny: Cool Ridge, Beckley
Motorcycle complaint: Bradley
MVA: Bradley
Prowler: Sullivan
Pursuit: Beckley
Speeding vehicles: Sprague
Suspicious activity: Beaver
Suspicious person: Glen Daniel, Crab Orchard
Threats: Bradley
Trespassing: Bradley