The following calls were made to police agencies on June 16; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call unknown: 200 block Kessinger St.
Assault already occurred: Burgess St.
Attempted burglary: Mills Ave.
Attempt to serve DVP: Lewis Ritchie Dr.
Burglar alarm: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Tractor Supply), Timber Ridge Dr., 402 3rd Ave. (Home Furniture), Wilkes Ave., Bypass Plaza, 4301 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Dunhams Sporting Goods)
Burglary in progress: 223 S. Heber St. (Budget Inn), N. Pike St.
Burglary not in progress: East C St.
Civil matter: Adkins St., Wilkes Ave.
Drug violation in progress: 2970 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Dollar General)
Four wheeler: Forrest Ave. and Hodges St.
Harassment: Mills Ave.
Indecent exposure: Mankin Ave.
Larceny: Woodlawn Ave.
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Rd., 300 block Reservoir Rd.
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St.
Mail Run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Motor vehicle accident: Pinewood Dr. and Market Rd., 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 1300 block N. Eisenhower Dr., 100 block New River Dr.
MVA in parking lot: 1706 Harper Rd. (Comac)
Overdose: S. Fayette St.
Possible DUI: 1710 Harper Rd. (RGH)
Reckless driver: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Residence check: S. Heber St., S. Fayette St.
Shots fired: Antonio Ave. and Patch St.
Special assignment: Earwood St. and S. Heber St., 100 block Johnstown Rd., 100 block Barber Ave., 100 block Antonio Ave., 100 block F St., 100 block Simpkins St., 1939 Harper Rd., 100 block Sheridan Ave., 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowes) (2), 1300 block N. Eisenhower Dr., Rails to Trails, 100 Rural Acres Dr., 400 block Neville St., 200 block 3rd Ave., 100 block Gregory St., 4200 Robert C. Byrd Dr., 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sams), 100 block Hartley Ave., 100 block Earwood St., 100 block S. Heber St., 100 block Patch St., 100 block Ewart Ave., 1939 Harper Rd.
Stolen property: Ringleben St.
Suspicious person: 133 Beckley Xing (Kroger), W. Neville St. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., 126 New River Town Center (Ollies Bargain Outlet), 500 block S. Kanawha St.
Tamper w/auto: Adkins St.
Traffic stop: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 1408 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz), G St. and Brooks St., 1400 block S. Kanawha St., 100 block Central Ave., 600 block S. Fayette St., 300 block Rural Acres Dr., 2nd St. and S. Fayette St., MM 44 Int 077 NB, Smoot Ave. and Patch St., F St. and Patch St.
Vagrant: Reservation Ave.
Warrant served: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
Raleigh County
Sheriff’s Office
B&E: Beaver
Burglary: Shady Spring,
Civil assist: Bradley
Civil matter: Fairdale
Custody complaint: Princewick
Disturbance: Beckley, Coal City, Raleigh, Beaver, Cranberry
Fraud: Maple Fork
Larceny: Fireco
Lost property: Beckley
Loud music/noise: MacArthur
MVA: Bradley, Glen Morgan, Eccles, Sprague
Reckless driver: Slab Fork, Glen Daniel
Suspicious activity: Daniels, Harper
Suspicious vehicle: Beaver (2)