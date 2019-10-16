The following calls were made to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 14; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

ATVs: Prosperity

Destruction of property: Bradley

Disturbance: Calloway Heights, MacArthur, Sprague, Shady Spring, Harper

Larceny: Shady Spring

MVA: Daniels (2), Crow, Glen Morgan, Beaver

Motor vehicle complaint: Midway

Panhandling: Bradley

Shoplifting: MacArthur, Bradley (2) 

Stolen vehicle: Beckley

Suspicious activity: Skelton

Suspicious person: Sophia 

Trespassing: Beckley

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags