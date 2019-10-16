The following calls were made to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 14; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
ATVs: Prosperity
Destruction of property: Bradley
Disturbance: Calloway Heights, MacArthur, Sprague, Shady Spring, Harper
Larceny: Shady Spring
MVA: Daniels (2), Crow, Glen Morgan, Beaver
Motor vehicle complaint: Midway
Panhandling: Bradley
Shoplifting: MacArthur, Bradley (2)
Stolen vehicle: Beckley
Suspicious activity: Skelton
Suspicious person: Sophia
Trespassing: Beckley