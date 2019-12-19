The following calls were made to police agencies on Dec. 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

No report provided. 

• • •

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Burglary: Beckley

Disturbance: Sullivan, Crab Orchard, Slab Fork, Cool Ridge

Domestic: Soak Creek, Bolt, Harper Heights, Daniels

Extra patrol: White Oak

Larceny: Beckley (2) 

Motor vehicle accident: Surveyor

Reckless driver: Shady Spring

Suspicious vehicle: Fairdale, MacArthur, Harper Heights 

Threats: Mabscott

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags