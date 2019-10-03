The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 1; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Raleigh County

Sheriff’s Office

B&E: Harper Heights

Brandishing: Calloway Heights

Burglary: Beckley

Destruction of property: Clear Creek

Disturbance: Beckley, Dry Hill, Bradley

Found property: Beaver

Harassment: Piney View

Illegal burn: Fairdale, Coal City

Joyriding: Fairdale

Motorcycle complaint: Crab Orchard, MacArthur

MVA: Coal City, Daniels, Bradley, Eccles, Surveyor, Tams

Reckless driver: MacArthur

Shoplifting: MacArthur (2) 

Stolen property: Eccles

Suspicious activity: Sprague, Harper Heights, Beckley

Suspicious person: Beaver

Suspicious vehicle: Cabell Heights, Beaver

Trespassing: White Oak

Unpaid cab fair: Beckley

