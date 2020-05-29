The following calls were made to police agencies on May 27; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal bites: N. Lilly Dr.
Assault already occurred: 100 block Grant St., 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
Assault already occurred: 3900 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 4110 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Texas Roadhouse)
Burglar alarm: Maxwell Hill Rd., Azzara Ave., Osprey Rd.
Burglary in progress: Earwood St.
Check welfare: 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Neville St.
Disturbance: 306 Stanaford Rd. (BARH), 3900 Robert C. Byrd Dr., 4277 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Gabes), F St., 1710 Harper Rd. (RGH)
Domestic: Ellison Ave.
DVP served: 222 Main St.
Juvenile runaway: S. Fayette St.
Loud music/noise: 300 block Reservoir Rd.
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St.
Mail Run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Motor vehicle accident: 2000 block Harper Rd., Stanaford Rd. and N. Eisenhower Dr.
MVA leave the scene: Harper Rd. and Harper Park Dr.
No drivers license: 100 block Ellison Ave.
Noise complaint: City Ave.
Overdose: 100 Main St. (Executive Manor Apts.)
Reckless driver: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 100 block S. Fayette St.
Shoplifting: 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowes), 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (2)
Special assignment: 100 block Coal St., 100 block Huffman St., 123 Hager St. (Abram-King Apts.), 100 block Beckwoods Dr., 103 Earwood St., 1900 block Harper Rd., 100 block Hartley Ave., 300 block 3rd Ave., 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Hull St., 222 Main St.
Stabbing: Coal St., 3025 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (KFC)
Stalking: Hull St.
Suspicious activity: 400 block S. Fayette St., 500 block Neville St., Granville Ave.
Suspicious person: 100 block Fred T. Simms Terrace
Threats: Prince St.
Violation of DVP: S. Fayette St.
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Disturbance: Harper, Princewick, Beckley, Crab Orchard, Arnett, Fairdale
Fraud: Bradley
Intruder: Midway
Larceny: Pluto, MacArthur, Shady Spring
Loud music: Prosperity
MVA: Beaver, Daniels, Sprague, White Oak, Egeria
Panhandling: Beaver
Reckless driver: MacArthur, Beaver (2)
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious activity: Harper Heights, Beckley
Threats: Harper Heights (2)