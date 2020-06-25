The following calls were made to police agencies on June 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.)
Abuse/elder person: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Alarm specify: S. Fayette St. and 2nd St.
Attempt suicide: Ewart Ave.
Attempt to serve warrant: 100 block Jerome Van Meter Dr.
Bike patrol: Rails to Trails
Brandishing: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.), Prince St.
Civil matter: 500 Neville St. (Chase Bank), Sandstone Dr., 1501 S. Eisenhower Dr. (2 Brothers Collision Wrecker)
Customer complaint: 200 block S. Eisenhower Dr., Disturbance: 1939 Harper Rd.
Destruction of property: S. Oakwood Ave.
Disturbance: 222 Hargrove St.
Domestic: Ball St., Phillips St., Truman Ave.
Drug violation in progress: 500 block Neville St., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
Eloped/walk away: 306 Stanaford Rd. (BARH)
Fraud: King St.
Larceny: 1114 Harper Rd. (Pagoda Motel)
Loud music/noise: Larew Ave.
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St.
Mail Run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
MVA: Hargrove St.
MVA leave the scene: 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
Panic/hold alarm: 124 Beckley Xing (Suddenlink),
Possible DUI: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Prowler: Woodlawn Ave.
Reckless driver: 1800 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Residence check: Catlett St.
Shooting: 1709 Harper Rd. (Med Express)
Shoplifting: 4273 Robert C., Byrd Dr. (Gabriel Brothers), 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowes), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Dollar General)
Shots fired: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Dr.
Special assignment: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Beckwoods Dr., 1939 Harper Rd., 200 Armory Dr. (Armory) (5), 150 Harper Park Dr. (Baymont Inn & Suites), 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sams) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowes) (2), 1408 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz), 200 block Grove Ave., 4273 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Gabriel Brothers), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), 100 block Ewart Ave., 100 block Patch St., 100 block Wildwood Ave., 300 block Scott Ave., 100 block Beckwoods Dr., 100 block S. Heber St., 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.), 1732 Harper Rd. (Kroger), 1909 Harper Rd. (Econolodge)
Suspicious activity: 600 block S. Fayette St.
Suspicious person: Hargrove St. and Bratton St.
Suspicious vehicle: Cardinal Lane
Traffic stop: 801 S. Kanawha St. (Tom’s Hotdogs), Park Ave. and 3rd Ave., 100 block E. E St., N. Fayette St. and Prince St., 200 block N. Eisenhower Dr., 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., Prince St. and Robert C.Byrd Dr., 100 block Beckley Ave., 1408 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz), 100 block Stanaford Rd., 400 block Stanaford Rd. (3), 500 block Stanaford Rd., 200 block S. Eisenhower Dr., Harper Rd. and Northwestern Ave., Harper Rd. and W. Neville St., 3133 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Little General), 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.,
Vin verify: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Wanted person: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
l l l
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Burglary: Crab Orchard
Civil assist: Sullivan
Civil matter: Cool Ridge
Disturbance: Maple Fork, Harper Heights, Shady Spring, Crab Orchard
Joyriding: Cool Ridge (2)
MVA: Beaver (2), Crow
Reckless driver: Sophia, MacArthur
Suspicious person: Crab Orchard, Arnett, Beaver, Shady Spring, Harper Heights
Trespassing: Eccles
Unwanted person: Sophia