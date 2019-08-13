The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police

Burglary: 304 Woodlawn Ave., 208 Quarry St., 213 Crawford St. 

Check welfare: 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive, 501 Ewart Ave., 219 Sixth St., 622 Johnstown Road (2), Johnstown Road, Harper Road, Earhart Drive 

Child abuse/neglect: 228 Plumley Ave.

Disturbance: 150 Autumn Lane (2), 451 Industrial Drive, First Avenue, Hargrove Street, 105 Truman Ave.

DUI: 708 Eisenhower Drive

Fight: 1710 Harper Road

Harassment: 501 Neville St., 108 Coal St.

Larceny: 1213 S. Kanawha St., 121 Beckwood Drive, 304 Woodlawn Ave. 

Motor vehicle accident: Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Eisenhower Drive 

MVA leaving the scene: Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Overdose: 101 Westline Drive

Panhandling: 1350 N. Eisenhower Drive

Reckless driving: North Eisenhower Drive 

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (2) 

Suspicious activity: 2004 Harper Road, 303 Woodlawn Ave. 

Suspicious person: East Beckley Bypass, Prince Street, 1114 Harper Road

Suspicious vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Drive 

Unwanted presence: 624 Johnstown Road, 622 Johnstown Road (2)

 

Raleigh Sheriff

Check welfare: Beaver (4), Midway, Prosperity, Surveyor, Stanaford, Sophia, Daniels 

Disturbance: Beaver, Coal City, Princewick, Midway, Sophia 

Fraud: Mabscott 

Larceny: Ghent, Bradley (2), Mabscott  

Motor vehicle accident: Prosperity, Beckley

Possible DUI:

Reckless driving: Sophia, Lester, Beaver, Bradley, Daniels 

Shoplifting: MacArthur 

Suspicious person: Sophia, Ghent 

Suspicious vehicle: Coal City

Threats: Eccles 

