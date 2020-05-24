The following calls were made to police agencies on May 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: 404 Third Ave. (Little General)

Animal call: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), Northwestern Avenue

Brandishing: Avon Street

Burglar alarm: 1410 N. Eisenhower Drive, 1709 Harper Road (Med Express), Pikeview Drive, Second Street, Warbler Lane

Burglary in progress: Woodlawn Avenue

Business check: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1900 block Harper Road (2), 1939 Harper Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Subway on Sprague Hill)

Check welfare: 306 Stanaford Road (BARH Hospital), Wilson Street/North Kanawha Street

City ordinance: Maryland Avenue

Civil matter: Ball Street

Disturbance: Woodlawn Avenue

Domestic: Carter Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Ninth Street, Vine Street

Indecent exposure: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)

Intoxicated person: North Kanawha Street

Joyriding: Bair Street

Larceny: Hargrove Street, 110 Harper Park Drive (Hampton Inn), Pine Lodge Road

Lost/stolen registration: Second Street

Loud music/noise: Beckwoods Drive, 300 block Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)

Mental problem: Ninth Street

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 1300 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chick-fil-A restaurant)

Possible DUI: Beckley Crossing

Reckless driver: 400 block Stanaford Road

Special assignment: 100 block Barber Avenue, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 100 block Booth Avenue, 100 block City Avenue, 100 block Earhart Street, 103 Earwood St. (2), 600 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Hargrove Street (2), 100 block Klaus Street, 300 block Neville Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue (2), 100 Plumley Ave., Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 1200 block Scott Avenue, 100 Sixth St.,  400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 100 block Sunset Drive

Stalking: Johnstown Road

Suspicious activity: 320 City Ave. (Southeastern Chemical), Hartley Avenue, 921 W. Neville St. (Vein Care of the Virginias), 4277 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Harbor Freight Tools)

Suspicious person: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), South Heber Street, 100 block Minnesota Avenue

Suspicious vehicle: 1909 Harper Road (EconoLodge)

Threats: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

Traffic stop: 200 block Barber Avenue, 300 Clarence W Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 300 Crescent Road, 1500 block South Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Hargrove Street, 222 Hargrove St., 1939 Harper Road, 101 Hylton Lane (McDonald's on Harper Road), 200 block North Kanawha Street, South Kanawha Street/McCreery Street, 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Black Knight municipal park), 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Temple Street/Johnstown Road, 200 block Temple Street, 404 Third Ave. (Little General), 100 block Woodcrest Drive

Trespassing: Ridge Avenue

Unwanted person: 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 hotel), 129 E. Main St.

Vandalism/destruction of property: Ridge Avenue

Wanted person: Antonio Avenue

Warrant served: 4277 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Harbor Freight Tools)

Writ of possession: 221 N. Kanawha St. (Raleigh County Library)

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Burglary: MacArthur

Disturbance: Beckley, Coal City, Ghent, Glen Morgan, Mabscott, Shady Spring, Sweeneysburg

Fireworks: Fairdale

Fraud: Beckley

Larceny: Coal City

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Daniels, Midway

Reckless driver: Beaver, Beckley, Bradley, Glen White, Stanaford, Surveyor

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Suspicious activity: Bradley, Eccles, Soak Creek, Stanaford

Suspicious person: Crab Orchard, Grandview

Suspicious vehicle: Oak Grove

Unwanted person: Raleigh

