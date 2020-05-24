The following calls were made to police agencies on May 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: 404 Third Ave. (Little General)
Animal call: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), Northwestern Avenue
Brandishing: Avon Street
Burglar alarm: 1410 N. Eisenhower Drive, 1709 Harper Road (Med Express), Pikeview Drive, Second Street, Warbler Lane
Burglary in progress: Woodlawn Avenue
Business check: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1900 block Harper Road (2), 1939 Harper Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Subway on Sprague Hill)
Check welfare: 306 Stanaford Road (BARH Hospital), Wilson Street/North Kanawha Street
City ordinance: Maryland Avenue
Civil matter: Ball Street
Disturbance: Woodlawn Avenue
Domestic: Carter Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Ninth Street, Vine Street
Indecent exposure: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)
Intoxicated person: North Kanawha Street
Joyriding: Bair Street
Larceny: Hargrove Street, 110 Harper Park Drive (Hampton Inn), Pine Lodge Road
Lost/stolen registration: Second Street
Loud music/noise: Beckwoods Drive, 300 block Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mental problem: Ninth Street
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 1300 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chick-fil-A restaurant)
Possible DUI: Beckley Crossing
Reckless driver: 400 block Stanaford Road
Special assignment: 100 block Barber Avenue, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 100 block Booth Avenue, 100 block City Avenue, 100 block Earhart Street, 103 Earwood St. (2), 600 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Hargrove Street (2), 100 block Klaus Street, 300 block Neville Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue (2), 100 Plumley Ave., Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 1200 block Scott Avenue, 100 Sixth St., 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 100 block Sunset Drive
Stalking: Johnstown Road
Suspicious activity: 320 City Ave. (Southeastern Chemical), Hartley Avenue, 921 W. Neville St. (Vein Care of the Virginias), 4277 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Harbor Freight Tools)
Suspicious person: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), South Heber Street, 100 block Minnesota Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: 1909 Harper Road (EconoLodge)
Threats: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Traffic stop: 200 block Barber Avenue, 300 Clarence W Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 300 Crescent Road, 1500 block South Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Hargrove Street, 222 Hargrove St., 1939 Harper Road, 101 Hylton Lane (McDonald's on Harper Road), 200 block North Kanawha Street, South Kanawha Street/McCreery Street, 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Black Knight municipal park), 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Temple Street/Johnstown Road, 200 block Temple Street, 404 Third Ave. (Little General), 100 block Woodcrest Drive
Trespassing: Ridge Avenue
Unwanted person: 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 hotel), 129 E. Main St.
Vandalism/destruction of property: Ridge Avenue
Wanted person: Antonio Avenue
Warrant served: 4277 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Harbor Freight Tools)
Writ of possession: 221 N. Kanawha St. (Raleigh County Library)
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglary: MacArthur
Disturbance: Beckley, Coal City, Ghent, Glen Morgan, Mabscott, Shady Spring, Sweeneysburg
Fireworks: Fairdale
Fraud: Beckley
Larceny: Coal City
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Daniels, Midway
Reckless driver: Beaver, Beckley, Bradley, Glen White, Stanaford, Surveyor
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious activity: Bradley, Eccles, Soak Creek, Stanaford
Suspicious person: Crab Orchard, Grandview
Suspicious vehicle: Oak Grove
Unwanted person: Raleigh