The following calls were made to police agencies on Jan. 5; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault already occurred: 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments Apt. 4G
Assist other department: 708 S. Eisenhower Drive
Burglar alarm: 100 Galleria Plaza (Qdoba Mexican restaurant) (2), 1706 Harper Road, 700 block North Kanawha Street
Burglary not in progress: 205 Highland St., 237 Westwood Drive
Business check: 1085 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar Store)
Check welfare: 200 block City Avenue
Disturbance: 222 Hargrove St., 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge), 1000 S. Oakwood Ave. (3), 221 Pikeview Drive, 400 block Stanaford Road, 432 N. Vance Drive Apt. A, 121 Wilson St.
Domestic: 117 Fulton Ave., 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 101 Sour St.
Drug violation not in progress: 100 block Patton Drive
Found property: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Harassment: 240 Mool Ave.
K9 unit request: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mental problem: 418 S. Pike St.
Motor vehicle accident: 100 block South Fayette Street
Open door/window: 201 Dorcas Ave.
Overdose: 203 Hartley Ave., 113 Williams St.
Panic/hold alarm: 17 Yellowwood Way
Reckless driver: 100 block Johnstown Road
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drivve (Walmart), 404 Third Ave. (Little General)
Shots fired: 103 Hudson Ave.
Special assignment: 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Barber Avenue, 100 block Central Ave., 100 block City Avenue (2), 100 block Hager Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 1939 Harper Road, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), South Heber Street/Earwood Street, 100 block Hylton Lane (2), 100 block Main Street (3), 100 block Mool Avenue, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), South Oakwood Avenue/City Avenue, Rails to Trails, 100 block Walker Avenue (2)
Stolen vehicle: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Suspicious person: 600 S. Fayette St. (Salvation Army), 1100 block South Fayette Street
Suspicious vehicle: 106 Elkins St.
Threats: 1000 S. Oakwood Ave. Apt. 1
Traffic stop: Beckley Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 500 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue, South Fayette Street/Smoot Avenue, 100 block Johnstown Road, 100 block South Kanawha Street, 100 block Park Avenue, Prince Street/Leslie C. Gates Place, Rails to Trails, 2831 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Subway on Sprague Hill), , Temple Street/Stansbury Street
Trespassing: 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store)
Unwanted person: 102 Sour St., 214 S. Vance Drive Apt. 7
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Attempt to locate: Beckley
Check welfare: Crab Orchard, Bradley
Customer complaint: Crab Orchard
Disturbance: Cabell Heights, Stanaford, Beckley, Beaver, Midway
Found property: Sophia
Fugutive from justice: Beckley
Larceny: Sophia
Motorcycle complaint: Beckley (2)
Prowler: Crab Orchard
Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)
Shots fired: Crab Orchard, Amigo
Speeding vehicle: Bradley
Stolen vehicle: Midway, MacArthur
Suspicious activity: Lanark
Threats: Maple Fork