The following calls were made to police agencies on Dec. 27; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

No report provided.

 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Assault already occurred: Bradley

Burglary: Beckley, Raleigh

Customer complaint: Beckley

Disturbance: Cabell Heights, Crab Orchard, MacArthur, Mill Creek, Sullivan

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Beckley, Harper, MacArthur

Reckless driver: Bolt, White Oak

Suspicious activity: Sprague

Suspicious person: Coal City

Suspicious vehicle: Coal City (2), Glen Morgan

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags