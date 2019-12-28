The following calls were made to police agencies on Dec. 27; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
No report provided.
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Assault already occurred: Bradley
Burglary: Beckley, Raleigh
Customer complaint: Beckley
Disturbance: Cabell Heights, Crab Orchard, MacArthur, Mill Creek, Sullivan
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Beckley, Harper, MacArthur
Reckless driver: Bolt, White Oak
Suspicious activity: Sprague
Suspicious person: Coal City
Suspicious vehicle: Coal City (2), Glen Morgan