The following calls were made to police agencies on Dec. 10; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Raleigh Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Destruction of property: Arnett
Harassment: Eccles
Joyriding: Harper Heights
Juvenile problems: Prosperity
Larceny: Beaver, Harper Heights, Beckley (2)
Lost/stolen registration: Beckley
MVA: Piney View
MVA leave the scene: Beaver, Harper
Parking complaint: Shady Spring, Midway
Threats: Beaver
Trespassing: Coal City
Vehicle disabled: Glen Daniel