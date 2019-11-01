The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 31; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: 105 Truman Ave.
Attempt to locate: 1100 block South Fayette Street, Raleigh County
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: 430 S. Fayette St.
Burglar alarm: 100 block Beckwoods Drive (Beckley Housing Authority), 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden), 111 Cardinal Lane, 178 Manor Drive, 207 Quarry St.
Burglary not in progress: 624 Johnstown Road (Manor House Apts., Apt. 706)
Business check: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheets), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Check welfare: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 3025 Robert C. Byrd Drive (KFC)
Civil matter: 610 Larew Ave., 223 S. Heber St. (Budget Inn, Apt. 34)
Destruction of property: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Disturbance: 215 Westmoreland St., 229 E. Prince St.
Domestic: 239 6th St.
Eloped/walk away: 305 Stanaford Road (BARH), 1710 Harper Road (RGH)
Escort: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Intoxicated person: 624 Johnstown Road (Manor House Apts.), 103 S. Eisenhower Drive
Larceny: 613 S. Fayette St. (Apt. 5), 414 Maplewood Lane, 2001 Harper Road (Omelet Shoppe), 611 Russell St., 1920 Harper Road (IHOP)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
MVA: 200 block South Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive, 101 S. Kanawha St. (City National Bank)
MVA leave the scene: 700 block S. Eisenhower Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
MVA in parking lot: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club)
Parking violation: Beckley
Possible DUI: Ragland Road/Stanaford Road
Residence check: 302 Maplewood Lane
School zone: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road
Shoplifting: 306 Beckley Plaza (Dollar General)
Shots fired: 600 block South Fayette Street
Special assignment: 100 block Main Street, 400 block Scott Avenue, Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Hager Street, 300 block Prince Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 500 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Prince Street (2), 100 block Park Avenue, 100 block Prince Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue
Suspicious activity: 102 Grant St., 128 S. Heber St.,1215 Johnstown Road, 446 City Ave.
Suspicious person: 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonalds), 400 Russell St.
Threats: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts., Apt. 3)
Tobacco violation: 400 Stanaford Road (WWHS)
Traffic stop: 2nd Street/Woodlawn Avenue, 400 block 3rd Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ellison Avenue, 2500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 100 block Rural Acres Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Unwanted person: 624 Johnstown Road (Manor House Apts), 622 Johnstown Road (Little General)
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Accident with injury: Whitby
Destruction of property: Crab Orchard
Disturbance: Eccles, Soak Creek, Daniels, Crab Orchard
Found property: Crab Orchard
Fraud: Beckley, Glen White
Harassment: Wickham
MVA: Flat Top, Bradley, Ghent, Coal City, Surveyor, MacArthur
Shots fired: Blue Jay
Stolen property: Beckley (2)
Stolen vehicle: Beaver
Suspicious activity: Glen Daniel
Suspicious person: Surveyor, Hotchkiss
Unwanted person: Dry Hill