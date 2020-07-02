The following calls were made to police agencies on June 30; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: Hargrove St., Fairlawn Ave., Grove Ave.
Arrest list reason: Neville St. (BCPD)
Assault already occurred: Sheridan Ave., Lincoln St.
Assist other department: Harper Park Dr. (Baymont Inn & Suites)
Attempt burglary: Massey St.
Attempt to serve DVP: Airport Rd. (SRJ)
Brandishing: Hargrove St., Hartley Ave.
B&E not in progress: S. Heber St.
Burglar alarm: Orchard Ave.
Burglary not in progress: S. Fayette St.
Business check: S. Heber St. and McCreery St.
Check welfare: Prince St., Beaver Ave., N. Eisenhower Dr.
Child abuse/neglect: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd.
Disturbance: Nimitz Ave., Hargrove St., Clyde St.
Domestic: Hargrove St., Harper Rd. (IHOP), Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.), McGinnis St.
Eloped walk away: Harper Rd. (RGH)
Fireworks complaint: Maxwell Hill Rd., Timber Ridge Dr., Lincoln St., Larew Ave. and Worley Rd.
Foot patrol: Neville St.
Found property: Neville St. (BCPD)
K9 unit: S. Oakwood Ave.
Larceny: Nell Jean Square (Nail Salon)
Lost property: Charles St.
Magistrate Detail: Main St.
Mail Run: Neville St. (BCPD)
MVA in parking lot: Harper Rd. (OR Medical Center)
MVA in progress: S. Eisenhower Dr.
Overdose: S. Kanawha St.
Panic/hold alarm: Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Gabriel Brothers)
Reckless driver: S. Eisenhower Dr.
Residence check: S. Fayette St. (2)
Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Walgreens), Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
Shots fired: Dock St.
Special assignment: Hodges St., Woodlawn Ave., 2nd St., Hartley Ave., Larew Ave., Greenwood Dr., Scott Ave., S. Fayette St., N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), Rails to Trails (3), Sunrise Ave., Main St., Barber Ave., Park Ave.
Speeding vehicle: Johnstown Rd.
Stolen vehicle: S. Eisenhower Dr. (Bypass Auto Sales)
Suspicious person: Harper Rd. (RGH), Johnstown Rd., Harper Rd. (RGH)
Suspicious vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Dr., S. Heber St.
Traffic control: Veterans Ave. (Beckley VA)
Traffic stop: Johnstown Rd. and N. Vance Dr., Robert C. Byrd Dr., Harper Rd., Church St. and S. Fayette, Barber Ave., S. Fayette St. and Truman Ave., Williams St., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and S. Oakwood Ave., S. Fayette St., Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 1st St., Rural Acres Dr., S. Fayette St., Russell St. and S. Vance Dr., Robert C. Byrd Dr., Robert C. Byrd Dr., Harper Rd., Johnstown Rd. (Little General), Mile Marker 45 Int 077 North Bound, Johnstown Rd. and S. Kanawha St.
Vehicle disabled: Pikeview Dr.
Violation of DVP: Lincoln St.
l l l
Raleigh Co. Sheriff’s Office
B&E: Sophia
Burglary: Cool Ridge
Disturbance: Sprague, MacArthur, Mt. Tabor, Cabell Heights
Fight: Beaver
Fireworks: Beaver
Found property: Bradley
Harassment: White Oak
Illegal burn: Price Hill
Larceny: MacArthur, Amigo
Littering: Beckley
Lost property: Coal City
MVA: Beaver, Crab Orchard, Daniels, Cool Ridge
Road hazard: MacArthur
Shoplifting: Bradley, Glen Daniel
Shots fired: Bradley, Lester
Stolen property: Daniels, Beckley Junction
Suspicious activity: MacArthur, Crab Orchard
Suspicious person: Grandview, Mt. Tabor
Threats: Bradley
Unwanted person: Ghent