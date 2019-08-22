The following calls were made to police agencies on Aug. 20; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police
Abandoned vehicle: 98 Randolph St.
Alarm: South Kanawha Street
Assault: 503 Neville St.
Assault already occurred: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Assist other department: 501 Neville St.
Attempt to locate (specify): 1028 Woodlawn Ave.
Background investigation: 501 Neville St.
Burglar alarm: 129 Main St.
Business check: 221 N. Kanawha St., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (2)
Check welfare: Beaver Avenue, 201 Third Ave., 223 S. Heber St., 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive, 103 1/2 S. Heber St.
Civil Matter: 208 Main St.
Counterfeit: 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 501 Neville St.
Destruction of Property: 510 Ewart Ave. 32 Apt.
Disturbance: 306 Stanaford Road
Domestic: 222 Hargrove St.
Drug violation in progress: 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Fight in progress: 100 Beckley Crossing, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive
Foot patrol: Neville Street
Fraud: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive
Harassment: Main Street
K9 unit: 405 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St.
Mail Run: 501 Neville St.
Motor vehicle accident: North Eisenhower Drive (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive (2)
Noise/loud music: 306 Reservoir Road
Open container: Third Avenue, Rails to Trails
Overdose: 105 Combs St.
Panhandling: 1734 Harper Road
Panic alarm: 111 Willow Lane
Possible DUI: 306 Stanaford Road
School Zone: 212 Park Ave., 1001 Maxwell Hill Road, 1129 S. Fayette St.
Shoplifting: 4223 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (3), 306 Beckley Plaza
Shots fired: 200 First Ave.
Special assignment: Beckley Crossing (3), Prince Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 503 Neville St., Ellison Avenue (2), Central Avenue, 130 Beckley Crossing, Johnstown Road, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (2), 1210 S. Eisenhower Drive, 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (2), Rails to Trails (6), Neville Street (3), Walker Avenue, Earwood Street (2), South Heber Street (2), Woodlawn Avenue (2), South Fayette Street, Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), Powerline Drive, 404 Third Ave., Patch Street (2), 100 Adair St., Scott Avenue, Howe Street (2), Second Street (3), Wilkes Parkway, Beckwood Drive (2), Mool Avenue, 101 S. Eisenhower Drive, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive, Neville Street, South Kanawha Street, Vine Street, Allen Avenue
Suspicious person: Virginia Street, Barber Avenue, 1262 N. Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious vehicle: 312 S. Fayette St.
Towed vehicle: North Kanawha Street
Traffic stop: 2922 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unconscious/syncope: 206 Murray St.
Unwanted presence: 200 Howe St.(2)
Vandalism/destruction of property: 102 McCreery St., 1710 Harper Road
Wanted person: 501 Neville St.
Warrant served: 205 Hartley Ave., 306 Stanaford Road
Raleigh Sheriff’s Office
Check welfare: Beaver (2), Prosperity, Fitzpatrick, Crab Orchard, Arnett, Rhodell (2), Slab Fork, Bradley, MacArthur
Disturbance: Lanark, Crab Orchard, Shady Spring, Rock Creek, Beaver, Princewick
Extra patrol: Daniels, Crab Orchard
Fraud: Mabscott
Found property: Cool Ridge, Sophia
Larceny: Sprague
MVA: Bradley, Beaver (2), Shady Spring, Piney View, White Oak, Clear Creek
Noise complaint: Crab Orchard
Suspicious activity: Surveyor, Cool Ridge
Suspicious person: Piney View
Suspicious vehicle: Lester
Threats: Mabscott
Trespassing: Mabscott